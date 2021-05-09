Spread the love



















DK Records Highest Single-Day Spike With 1694 Positive Cases and 2 Deaths On May 9

Mangaluru: The coronavirus positive cases are increasing day by day in Dakshina Kannada district. On May 9, the district has recorded 1694 new infections with 2 COVID-19 deaths.

Meanwhile, 854 persons were also discharged from the hospital after complete recovery.

So far 56,376 positive cases have been reported in the district and 785 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 12,554 active cases in the district.

This is the highest single-day spike since the first positive case was confirmed on March 22, 2020, in the Dakshina Kannada district.