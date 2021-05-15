Spread the love



















DK Records Highest Single-Day Spike with 1787 Positive Cases and 3 Deaths on May 15

Mangaluru: The coronavirus positive cases are increasing day by day in Dakshina Kannada district. On May 15, the district has recorded 1787 new infections with 3 COVID-19 deaths.

Meanwhile, 1,490 persons were also discharged from the hospital after complete recovery.

So far 63,357 positive cases have been reported in the district and 808 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 13,194 active cases in the district.

This is the highest single-day spike since the first positive case was confirmed on March 22, 2020 in Dakshina Kannada district.