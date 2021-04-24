Spread the love



















DK Records Highest Single-Day Spike with 517 Positive Cases and 2 COVID-19 Deaths

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 517 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 2 persons have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on April 24.

Meanwhile, 128 persons were also discharged from the hospital after complete recovery.

So far 40720 positive cases have been reported in the district and 747 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 3577 active cases in the district.

This is the highest single-day spike in the Dakshina Kannada district.