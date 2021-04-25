Spread the love



















DK Records Highest Single-Day Spike With 564 Positive Cases and 1 COVID-19 Death

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 564 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and one person died of COVID in Dakshina Kannada district on April 25.

Meanwhile, 165 persons were also discharged from the hospital after complete recovery.

So far 41284 positive cases have been reported in the district and 748 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 3975 active cases in the district.

This is the highest single-day spike in the Dakshina Kannada district.

The government has ordered the public to wear the face mask and maintain social distancing. Those who fail to wear face mask will be penalized. In the district, so far 48,748 cases have been booked for not wearing the mask and a fine of Rs 50,77,880 has been collected.