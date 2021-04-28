Spread the love



















DK Records Highest Single-Day Spike With 664 Positive Cases And 4 COVID-19 Deaths

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 664 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 4 persons have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on April 28.

Meanwhile, 256 persons were also discharged from the hospital after complete recovery.

So far 42,729 positive cases have been reported in the district and 755 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 4694 active cases in the district.

This is the highest single-day spike since the first positive case was confirmed in the Dakshina Kannada district.

The government has ordered the public to wear the face mask and maintain social distancing. Those who fail to wear the face mask will be penalized. In the district, so far 49668 cases have been booked for not wearing the face mask and a fine of Rs 51,83,580 has been collected.