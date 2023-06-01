DK Shivakumar meets Yediyurappa at his residence

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met BJP strongman and Ex-CM BS Yediyurappa at the latter’s residence here on Thursday.

Shivakumar met Yediyurappa for the first time after guiding the Congress party to a resounding victory by clinching 135 seats against BJP’s 66 and JDS party’s 19, in the just-concluded assembly election in the state.

Both leaders are credited for their extraordinary organisational skills. While Yediyurappa is praised for the expansion of BJP’s base in Karnataka from scratch, Shivakumar is lauded for reviving the sinking fortunes of the Congress by winning this year’s Karnataka election.

Shivakumar is still active in electoral politics, Yediyurappa has hung his boots ahead of the 2023 state election. However, he is still active in politics and had played a crucial role in ensuring the victory of his son BY Vijayendra from the Shikaripura constituency, which he represented for decades.

On a personal front, both Shivakumar and Yediyurappa have good relations, despite money-laundering cases and controversies surrounding the deputy chief minister.

Like this: Like Loading...