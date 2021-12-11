DK Should Do More Despite Being Gifted with Natural Resources & Infrastructure’- DC at KCCI Interactive Meet

DK Should Do More Despite Being Gifted with Natural Resources & Infrastructure’- DC at Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI ) Interactive Meet/Session

Mangaluru: Dr K.V. Rajendra, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada while speaking at an interactive session at Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) office, Mangaluru said despite the district being gifted with natural resources and infrastructure, only about half of the potential is harnessed because of multiple bottlenecks. “District administration working towards harnessing the region’s potential that is exploited only for 50%”, he said. DC further said “Our strengths are our weaknesses too. I regret to say that the district has adequate road, rail, air, and sea connectivity. However, there has been slackness in the industrial growth that did not grow beyond a certain point. While the administration was keen on resolving bottlenecks affecting development in the district, its main focus had been on COVID-19 management. I am not for placing more restrictions, since the district’s growth also depends on activities emerging from Kasaragod and Kannur districts in Kerala”

“A majority of people from neighbouring districts visited Mangaluru for healthcare facilities which, besides encouraging hospitals, also contributed to the growth of other commercial activities. Placing more restrictions on inter-State movement would only affect the growth of Dakshina Kannada. The district administration was working towards resolving connectivity issues that hamper the region’s overall growth. Attempts were being made to get court stays vacated on land acquisition for widening NH 169, Mangaluru-Karkala, while the four-lane work of NH 75 between B.C. Road and Addahole was expected to be completed in a couple of years. Completion of highway projects would naturally boost port-based economic activities. To address traffic issues within the city, an intelligent transport system would be introduced under Smart City Phase 2 with required infrastructure being created in Phase 1” added DC..

He also said, “The administration was also working to provide a proper underground drainage system in the city so as not to let sewage into canals and rivers. Regarding our tourism development, instead of curbing visitors’ entry onto beaches beyond 7 p.m., the administration wants to provide adequate lighting in those areas. It also encourages residents of the area to offer homestays so that tourists could spend time outside the city. Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. works are being taken up keeping in mind the city’s needs for the next three-four decades. Regarding the jinxed circular one-way from Clock-Tower to Clock-Tower, the administration wanted to provide space for cultural activities along the Maidan Road and also ease traffic congestion in the central business district.

Interacting with members of the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the DC however did not mention about the traffic situation in the CBD once his office gets shifted to Padil and the service bus stand to Pumpwell. With Sullia caught in three burning issues, the Sullia Chamber of Commerce president Sudhakar Pai urged Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra to resolve the three burning issues haunting Sullia—Power, Water and Solid Waste Disposal. Pai also said that the people had been demanding enhanced power supply, from 33 kV to 110 kV since 15 years, but in vain. Enhanced power supply would have boosted industrial growth in the region, he said. Despite Payaswini river flowing next to the town, the quality of drinking water supplied has been pathetic, he said. Also, the solid waste management system was not proper in the town, he said. Dr. Rajendra said he could not divulge the plan of action at present as poll code of conduct was in vogue. He has convened a meeting of all stakeholders in December last week at Sullia and would attempt to resolve the issues.

Apart from KCCI president Shashidhar Pai Maroor, Vice President M. Ganesh Kamath, Abdul Rehman Musbha (Treasurer); Nisaar Fakeer Mohammed and Anantesh Prabhu (both Hon Secretary) were seated on the dais with DC Dr K V Rajendra .

FOLLOWING IS THE WELCOME ADDRESS BY KCCI PRESIDENT, WHERE HE HIGHLIGHTED FEW ISSUES TO BE RECTIFIED :

The second wave of Covid19 has changed our lives. All of us may have some close family member, friend, associate or acquaintance who has been affected by the pandemic in one way or the other. With the grace of God and the hard work put in by our administration, we are seeing that things are almost returning to normalcy. We were hoping the worst was over, but unfortunately, we hear some caution about the new OMICRON. The district administration was, is, and will be at the forefront in the war against Covid 19, and we the citizens are thankful to them for ensuring our safety and well-being.

Welcome address by KCCI president Shashidhar Pai Maroor

Today, I take this opportunity to put on record our appreciation to The Dy commissioner of D.K Dr K V Rajendra and his team of officers for their untiring efforts in fighting this unprecedented pandemic situation to create a safe and healthy district. We are humans, none of us can be perfect. We see shortcomings in our day-to-day operations at home and offices. Finding faults is easy, but we should look beyond that to understand the efforts and the intent. We have today amidst us the man who steered Dakshina Kannada through the pandemic safely in the past and we believe will continue to do so in the future too. We always approach your good office to help us reach out our voices to the state and the national Capital.

Here are a few issues which I wish to highlight :

Mangalore – Bangaluru Industrial Corridor :

Presence of a port leads to a ripple effect that stimulates commercial activities in the nearby districts. The extent of export cargo handled by the port depends on the industrial activities in the hinterlands. To provide export supporting infrastructure, port connectivity is very crucial. In this context we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel, of the long awaited Shiradi tunnel project. Recently the central government has initiated a land acquisition and tendering process for the 23.06 km tunnel project. This hints towards development of Mangalore – Bangalore Industrial Corridor (MBIC) in line with Chennai Bangalore Industrial Corridor.

National Industrial Corridor Development program is an ambitious initiative in developing industrial infrastructures /cities at par with the best manufacturing and investment destinations in the world. Developing industrial corridors between Mangalore and Bangalore will act as a harbinger of unparalleled economic development in this part of the state, resulting in employment generation and economic growth. As of now, 11 industrial corridor projects are being taken up for development by NICDC, with 30 projects to be developed in 4 phases up to 2024-2025.

With the possible completion of the tunnel by 2023-24 it would be appropriate to approach the Ministry of Commerce and industries both central and state to take up Mangaluru – Bengaluru Industrial Corridor. We have recently witnessed the inauguration of Purvanchal expressway at UP , and also we are aware of the progress on Delhi Mumbai expressway

TOURISM :

Our District can do better in tourism. We can see Udupi district has made progress in this sector lately, We suggest establishing single window clearance for tourism projects to obtain clearances on fast track. This should include all departments involved in allotment / purchase of Land to starting operations (MCC,

CRZ, Excise dept, NH, PWD, Forest etc). Setting up of a separate DK Tourism Development Authority under the District Administration which could approve, execute and monitor Tourism Projects.

We have enough land at Thaneerbhavi & Kulur etc surrounding areas which can be developed as a destination for diverse activities including Marina , Water sports, seaplanes and yacht clubs etc.. There are beautiful landscapes along the coast and inland areas which can be notified for only tourism projects.

IT Infrastructure / Start-up ecosystems :

With over 120 plus start-ups and a huge pool of talent being produced in the District annually, Dakshina Kannada can easily be showcased and promoted as the next IT destination beyond Bengaluru. However, it is very necessary to encourage / support 3-4 big IT companies to set up offices in Mangaluru which will open up employment opportunities for thousands of Engineers and Graduates passing out of our colleges every year and this will also ensure our talent pool is retained here. Our request for an IT park needs more attention, we have received support and assurances from lawmakers but little movement is seen on the ground. We have identified the land and also submitted a detailed DPR on the project. This will also help support the start-up ecosystem of this region…

TRAFFIC :

The first impression of city is created by the traffic management, whereMangalore is one of the fastest growing cities and so is the vehicle population, traffic Congestion has always been a challenge and will continue to be one , But sir due to continuous developmental works undertaken by Smart City, GAIL and other departments parallelly there is chaos on the roads probably due to lack of coordination between the departments . (Sometimes we see electric poles in the middle of the newly laid concrete roads)

We recommend a forum (Ex; D.K Projects coordination committee) created with participation of all departments to meet and strategize the implementation of projects coming up during next quarter or year, so as to pre-empt any hardships to citizens / businesses and adopt suitable methodology in execution. This will minimize negative impact.

RAILWAYS :

We were proud to know that Mangalore central and Mangalore Junction together are the highest revenue generator for the division, which was disclosed at a recent interaction with DRM of Palghat Division. Upgradation of Mangalore Central & Junction Railway Stations to international level, has been a long pending request of the railway users of Dakshina Kannada and this will give a boost to the economy of this region. Introduction of more trains to Bangalore will ease the traffic on NH 75 and will also help senior citizens to avoid the bus and have a comfortable train journey.

Digitalise Dakshina Kannada :

There are many services which can be digitalised -, we see a lot being initiated and implemented, but many need fine tuning and handholding to fix the initial glitches and bugs. Like property cards / trade license / Building license / Birth & death certificates / etc

Waste Management :

Mangalore was consistently ranked among cleanest cities of India. But of late it does not show up among the top., It is imperative that our district initiates comprehensive solutions for all categories of waste management and achieve the goal of Zero waste disposal. D.K has the potential to become the cleanest district of India. We at KCCI organised a webinar in association with District Skill Development Mission, Dakshina Kannada & KIA on “Sustainability in Industrial waste management to circularity” on 30 th October 2021. Sarvotham Pejavar CEO of Eco eMarkets Pvt Ltd spoke on comprehensive solutions with concepts like “waste to raw materials “, “mapping of waste to resource “he also touched upon industry cluster disposal mechanism through MRF (Material Recovery Factories) concept and integration with Smart city control room. KCCI is willing to arrange for a detailed presentation on this concept to all concerned departments under your guidance …