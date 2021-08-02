Spread the love



















DK Water Testing Lab located in Zilla Panchayat Office Bldg gets NABL Accreditation

Mangaluru: Adequate quantity and safe quality drinking water is a basic requirement for life and a determinant of standard of living. Poor access to safe drinking water can result in many diseases including diarrhoea, fluorosis, cholera, and hepatitis A etc. The National Water Policy 2002 reflects the significance attached to drinking water which states: Adequate safe drinking water facilities should be provided to the entire population both in urban and rural areas. To provide safe drinking water to the citizens, the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat has started a well-equipped laboratory to test the chemical content and other contents in potable water being supplied to rural areas. The lab was set up at the cost of Rs 4.5 lakh. The lab was installed with a Water Analyser and spectrophotometer.



The Dakshina Kannada District Rural Drinking Water Testing Laboratory has now been accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), a Constituent Board of the Quality Council of India. The Dakshina Kannada District Rural Drinking Water Testing Laboratory laboratory functions under the Department of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation. It is the first such laboratory in the State to get the honour. The laboratory was set up in 1998.

It is the first such NABL-accredited laboratory in the State, according to the Chief Executive Officer of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Kumara. The lab tests water samples collected from rural areas for 16 parameters including colour, odour, taste, pH, turbidity, electrical conductivity, TDS, chloride, total hardness, calcium, magnesium, alkalinity, nitrate, fluoride, iron and sulphate, Mr. Kumara said.

The guidelines of the Jal Jeevan Mission, aimed at providing safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to all rural households in the country by 2024, makes it mandatory to obtain NABL accreditation to rural drinking water testing laboratories. The NABL conducted the final audit of the laboratory on June 2, 2021.

It is learnt that normally iron and nitrite content is more in water in coastal districts. The contents in water are within permissible limits in the district. No content of fluoride was found in the district for many years, however, pH value of water is low in the district.The normal pH value should be 7. It is between 5 to 6 in the district. Though there is no danger to the health of the people with low pH level, fish breeding will be difficult with water containing low pH value. Wherever, officials found more than permissible content of iron and nitrite content, they took care to filter the water source. The schools have been provided with filters under the Jalamani scheme of the Government.

