DK Zilla Panchayat Holds Electoral Awareness for Transgenders

Mangaluru: The Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat held an awareness programme on Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), for Transgenders, at the Zilla Panchayat Mini Hall, here on December 6.

CEO Dr Kumara welcomed the gathering and said, “This is the second awareness programme, the district administration held today. Today we have organized an electoral awareness programme for transgenders. Our main aim is to include all the transgenders on the voters’ list. We have only 60 members enrolled with us. If we get the list of those who have not applied for the voter ID, we can help them individually through the Tahsildar to obtain the voter ID”.

Dr Kumar further said, “When we called for the meeting at the DC’s office, we found that many did not apply for various schemes. We will call for another meeting in the coming days. My main goal is to enrol all the transgenders on the voters’ list. They have the eligibility to cast their vote and it is the right of every transgender above 18 years of age. So we need to get the names of the transgenders who have not enrolled so far in the voter list”.

Addressing the gathering, DC Ravikumar M R said, “Recently under the leadership of ADC, we organized an awareness programme at the DC office. The ZP CEO personally came to me and said that many Transgenders have not enrolled on the voters’ list. There are some problems that transgenders face. He also requested to call for a meeting in the presence of the DD of the Women and Child Development department. Accordingly, we have called the meeting. Now the need of the hour is to add the names of Transgenders to the voters’ list. If you face any problems, we will call for a meeting in the coming days. You all should attend the meeting and share your grievances”.

DC Ravikumar further said, “You all are here in our district and those who did not add their names to the Voter’s list can inform us. You can get Form 6, to register your name in the voters’ list. The Epic card is your Identity card”.

Later SVEEP T-Shirts were distributed to all the transgenders by DC Ravikumar and ZP CEO Dr Kumar. Sveep members Tejakshi, Bhageerathi, Dombayya Idkidu and others were also present.