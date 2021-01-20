Spread the love



















DKBOA Introduces Special ‘Chalo Card’ Student Pass Facility For Bus Travel in Mangaluru

Dakshina Kannada Bus Operators’ Association (DKBOA) Introduces Special ‘Chalo Card’ Student Pass Facility For Bus Travel in Mangaluru, which Allows students to travel at much lower prices

Mangaluru: During the inauguration of the 32nd National Road Safety Week 2021, Dakshina Kannada Bus Operators’ Association (DKBOA) launched a special bus pass (CHALO CARD) service for students in Mangaluru that allows them to travel for as low as Rs 3.47 per trip. The Student Bus Pass can be bought on the Chalo Card and once bought will be valid for a period of 30 days. This is a unique offering where students can avail of the plans based on their one-way ticket price range and the frequency of their travel. This provides them with the flexibility to choose the plan best suited for their needs.

STUDENT BUS PASS-PLANS :

One-Way Ticket Price Range 30 Days / 52 Trips 30 Days / 104 Trips

(Based on adult fare table) Max of 2 Trips Per Day Max of 4 Trips Per Day

Up to Rs 10 Rs 217 Rs 434

Rs 11 -Rs 15 Rs 238 Rs 566

Rs 16 – Rs 20 Rs 387 Rs 774

Rs 21 – Rs 25 Rs 483 Rs 966

Rs 26 – Rs 30 Rs 604 Rs 1208

For a student who travels for trips that cost Rs 10 can purchase the Student Bus Pass for Rs 434, with which they are entitled to make 104 trips over a period of 30 days. In effect, they will be paying only Rs 3.47 per trip, which now makes it the cheapest way to travel in the city.

A Student Pass after being loaded on the Chalo Card, completely eliminates the need to carry change for bus travel and simplifies the payment process whereby students can make blazing fast payment for their bus tickets by just tapping on the Chalo Card. It also helps to make the overall bus travel experience contact-less and safer.

Plans for the Student Bus Pass are carefully crafted based on the average amount spent on the bus travel by a student and the average number of trips a student makes so as to come up with the cheapest alternative for bus travel for them.

How To Get a Student Bus Pass:

For purchasing a Student Bus Pass, students can visit following Chalo Centres in Mangaluru:

1) DKBOA Office, Milagres Building, Hampankatta, Mangaluru

2) Chalo Office, 2nd Floor, City Tower, Opposite Service Bus Stand, State Bank, Mangaluru

3) Sagar Tourist, Opposite Mandovi Motors, Balmatta Road, Hampankatta, Mangaluru

After getting registered and paying the one-time registration fee of Rs 50, students will need to fill a form and will have to get it signed and sealed from their respective schools/colleges. After submitting the same, they can select the plan best suited to their requirements and can get it loaded on their Chalo Card.

Student Passes will be issued starting 22 January 2021 but students can get the Registration Forms from the Chalo Centres from 20 January 2021.

Using the bus pass facility completely eliminates the need to carry change or exchange cash in the buses, making travel safer in the times of COVID-19.

How To Get A Chalo Card:

Students need to buy a Chalo Card initially to be able to avail of the Bus Pass facility. A Chalo Card can be purchased from any of the Chalo Centres in the city.

For more details please reach out to us on our helpline number +91-9141134640 or visit https://chalo.com/mangaluru/ch alo-card.