DKF Saudi Arabia Celebrates Monti Fest-2023

Dammam-Khobar Friends Saudi Arabia (DKF Saudi Arabia) celebrated the Nativity of our Blessed virgin Mary in a traditional way along with DKF family members and friends together with “Novem Jevan” on Friday 8th September 2023 at 1.PM at Stella resort, Dammam.

The program commenced with the welcome speech by DKF President Vijay D’sa followed by a prayer session by DKF Cultural Secretary Reckson Taccode. The procession of Mother Mary statue was led by baby Amy and baby Siara. The Choir was coordinated by Dencil Martis, Rilson Sequeira and Sonia Sequeira. Novem Jevan which was prepared by all the DKF members was served by Edrin D’Costa and Hansie Pinto. Cultural Programs were performed by Jenson Pereira, Franklin Martis, Veryl Alva and Maxim D’Souza. Virtual housie housie was conducted by Anush D’Souza and Monalisa Britto on this occasion where 150 DKF family members participated from all over the world. This was commenced by well-known Emcee The shoe Hostess by video message. Drawing and Singing competitions were conducted for DKF family members by Reckson Taccode.

Games were conducted by Floyed Pinto and Rudy Abreo. Prize distribution was done by Marcel D’Souza and Rovin D’Souza.

Drawing Competition winners:

1. Melina Mathias : Kuntalnagar

2. Edna Machado : Shankarapura, USA

3. Joyce Soares :Taccode

Singing Competition Winners:

1. Marvel D’Souza :Shirva, Bangalore

2. Sonia Sequeira : Vamanjoor, KSA

3. Liza Ridrigues :Taccode

Drawing & Singing Competition winners (Kids Category):

Maiona D’Souza :Shirva

Kiyan Britto: Udupi

Jacquline Pereira: Niddodi

Jestus Pereira: Niddodi

Rishona Obreo :Kinnigoli

Anora D’Souza: Mumbai

Lisha Ridrigues: Taccode

Renishia Pinto :Taaccode

Pics by: Pratheek Britto & Franklin Martis

Report by: Monalisa Britto

