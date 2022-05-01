DKS Cannot Withstand if I Make the Administration Tough: CM Bommai

New Delhi: DK Shivakumar is finding it uncomfortable when I am running a simple administration. He would not be able to withstand it if I turn the administration tough , Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Bommai was speaking to media persons after attending the conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of all the States.

Reacting to KPCC President DK Shivakumar’s statement on irregularities in PSI recruitment, Bommai said, “he is feeling uncomfortable under my administration which is simple. He is trying all his tricks and not succeeding. He will not be able to withstand it if I turn the administration tough.”

Congress cannot indulge in hit and run

Responding to Shivakumar’s allegation, Bommai said, there is a system for conducting the investigation. It would proceed according to the laws. “If you do not have the guts to face it you should not try to mislead. Whatever information you are talking about, we have only requested them to furnish it for investigation. There is no need to make it a big issue. Those whose names have surfaced would have to be questioned. It has happened in the past too. So the Congress leaders would not be able to ndulge in hit and run, Bommai said.

Reforms in recruitment process

The irregularities in PSI recruitment cannot be termed as failure of the government. In the past too exams were held on the UPSC model. For the first time bluetooth technology has been used in the irregularities at an education institution in Kalaburagi. There is a need to introduce a fool-proof system of examination. In the past question papers were leaked. There are 2-3 instances of re-examinations in recruitment of police personnel in the past too. I have instructed for changes and reforms in the examination process. Re-exam would be conducted without any scope for irregularities soon, Bommai said.

Reacting to allegations from the opposition Bommai said, “they are baseless. They are trying to mislead the investigation by hurling such baseless charges. The raids were conducted on the basis of an FSL report. An impartial investigation is on. The opposition is not able to tolerate it. They indulge in such talk when they themselves feel the heat. Re-examination is held whenever question papers are leaked in SSLC, PUC and other examinations. This has been usual practice over the past 30-40 years. We have done just that. We have not cancelled the notification of the earlier exam. The same candidates would be provided with a fresh chance to take the exam,” Bommai said.