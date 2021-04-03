Spread the love



















DMK stands for ‘dynasty, money, katta panchayat’: JP Nadda

Chennai: In a virulent attack on the opposition in Tamil Nadu, BJP President J.P. Nadda said on Saturday that DMK stands for ‘dynasty, money and katta panchayat (kangaroo court)’.

Nadda also said that forcing an atheist like DMK President M.K. Stalin to hold a ‘Vel’, the weapon of Lord Murugan, was BJP’s victory.

Addressing an election rally in Modakurichi in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district, Nadda also launched a scathing attack on DMK’s ally, the Congress, saying that the two parties are involved in 2G, 3G and 4G corruptions.

On the other hand, Nadda praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking Tamil — the oldest language with proper grammar — to the global stage like in the United Nations, besides bringing various development projects to the southern state.

Attacking the DMK-Congress combine, Nadda said, “2G means two generations of Maran family corruption. 3G means three generations of Gandhi (Congress) family corruption and 4G means four generations of Stalin (DMK President M.K. Stalin) family corruption,” Nadda said.

Pointing out that Stalin never condemned the Karuppar Koottam that denigrated Lord Murugan’s prayer song ‘Kanda Shasti Kavacham’, Nadda said the DMK leader was forced to hold a Vel in his hands due to the BJP.

It is a victory for the BJP as an atheist like Stalin held the Vel, Nadda said.

The BJP alleged that DMK and its allies were behind the Karuppar Koottam incident.

According to Nadda, the DMK and the Congress are against regional aspirations and citied the ban on Jallikattu – Tamil Nadu’s traditional bull taming sport – to substantiate his claim.

Nadda said it was the Congress government at the Centre that had banned Jallikattu, while the DMK was silent on the matter.

But it was Narendra Modi who understood the regional sentiments and allowed the resumption of Jallikattu, Nadda said.

The BJP President also said that the Central government has good representation from Tamil Nadu, citing the presence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, both of whom are from the southern state.

Nadda also said that the Central government has sanctioned several major projects like the Defence Corridor and others for Tamil Nadu.

Big leaders of DMK have spoken against women and Dalits and they have to be taught a lesson, he said.

Nadda also appealed to the voters to vote for the candidates of AIADMK, BJP and PMK to avoid the emergence of ‘katta’ panchayat, long power cuts and ‘goonda raj’.

For a third time, the DMK-Congress combine will be rejected by the people in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls slated for April 6, he said.