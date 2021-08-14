Spread the love



















DMK’s budget has pushed people towards frustration: Panneerselvam



Chennai: The DMK party, which came to power on the campaign theme ‘towards a new dawn’, has with its first budget pushed the people in Tamil Nadu “towards frusturation”, said former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

He said the DMK had made over 500 poll promises like a Rs 100 subsidy for cooking gas cylinders, monthly power meter reading, senior citizen pension increased to Rs 1,500, write off education/jewel loans, monthly Rs 1,000 to women and several other promises.

Comparing the budget presented by Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan with the DMK’s poll manifesto, it is clear that the party has cheated the people, said Panneerselvam, who is also the AIADMK coordinator.

Despite knowing the financial situation of the state government, the DMK party made false promises to capture power, he added.

According to him, when compared to the interim budget proposals presented by him for the year 2021-22 and the revised budget for the year presented by Rajan on Friday, allocations for various departments including food subsidy have been cut.

Panneerselvam said the DMK had promised reduction of Rs 5/litre of petrol and Rs 4/litre of diesel but has reduced the price of the former by just Rs 3/litre.

The former Chief Minister, who had also looked after the finance portfolio, said there is no change in focus when one one compares the White Paper on the state finances released earlier with the budget proposals.

The DMK government has not listed out any measures to increase the state revenue.

