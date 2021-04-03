Spread the love
DMK’s Kanimozhi tests positive for coronavirus
Chennai: DMK Parliamentarian Kanimozhi on Saturday tested positive for Coronavirus, said sources.
Kanimozhi has been touring the state, campaigning for the DMK-led alliance that is fighting in the upcoming April 6 assembly elections.
She returned here on Friday after campaigning in Tirunelveli, Alangulam and other places.
As she had mild Covid-19 symptoms, she underwent the necessary tests which turned positive.
Kanimozhi has quarantined herself at her home here.
Spread the love