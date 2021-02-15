Spread the love



















DMRC set to upgrade its Automatic Fare Collection System



New Delhi: Delhi Metro has decided to upgrade its Automatic Fare Collection System.

IANS spoke to Anup Dayal, Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC, on the subject. Dayal said, “In order to upgrade ticketing technology, DMRC envisages to upgrade the existing Automatic Fare Collection System to enable the QR Code, EMV (Account Based Ticketing) and Rupay based open loop ticketing following the NCMC standard model as specified by MoHUA (Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs) for interoperability with other operators by use of non-proprietary standards so that the interface is scalable to other networks (transit operator/retail outlets/parking etc.) in Delhi/NCR.”

Dayal further said, “Delhi Metro has invited Expressions of Interest (EOI) for implementation of QR Code, EMV enabled Account Bases Ticketing (Master/VISA), and RUPAY based Open Loop Ticketing in DMRC including Comprehensive Maintenance of AFC system of Phase I, II and III stations of supplied equipments/parts.”

This Expression of Interest (EOI) is to solicit and examine the response of the Financial Institutions, banks along with firms, companies and entities that are capable of upgrading the AFC System and provide Comprehensive Onsite Maintenance of supplied equipments and parts.

Dayal further said that the key dates for delivery and commissioning will be detailed out in the RFP Document.