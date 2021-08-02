Spread the love



















Do not force K’taka CM to make Delhi rounds: Siddaramaiah



Karwar (Karnataka): Karnataka opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Monday said the BJP high command should understand the situation in the state and not force Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to make rounds of Delhi.

“Chief Minister is shuttling between Bengaluru and New Delhi. If he goes once it is understandable. Why so many times,” he questioned.

The former Chief Minister said all efforts should be channelled towards stopping the third wave of Covid in the state as the third wave has started in Kerala and Maharashtra, and a large number of people come to Karnataka from these states.

“We have suffered a lot. Thousands died due to the non availability of beds, oxygen, ventilation and treatment at hospitals. At this crucial juncture, the Chief Minister is busy making Delhi trips for cabinet expansion. BJP high command should understand this,” Siddaramaih stated.

“All BJP MLA’s are camping in Bengaluru and lobbying for cabinet posts. No one is in his constituency. Their posts are more important than people’s lives,” he charged.

“At any cost lockdown must be avoided in the state. In the last two days, the number of Covid cases in the state touched 2,000. If the number crosses the 2,000-mark, then it is an indicator of the arrival of the third wave in the state,” he said.

