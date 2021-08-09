Spread the love



















Do we remain silent even if our women are raped: K’taka minister Eshwarappa



Bengaluru: Karnataka Rural Development and Panhayat Raj Minister K.S.Eshwarappa on Monday lashed out: “Do we have to be silent even if our women are raped? Our cows are stolen and killed, and our youth assaulted and killed — you want us to remain silent?”

“BJP representatives are there from gram panchayat level to the Prime Minister’s office. Those days of sitting quiet no matter what happened to us are gone. It is not possible to remain silent even after someone is killed,” Eshwarappa stated.

Addressing a meeting of party workers in Shivamogga on Sunday Eshwarappa said: “We won’t bother to interfere in anyone’s business.”

“If we are troubled, we won’t sit silent even if Lord Brahma (Hindu god) advises us,” he underlined.

“Earlier, RSS and BJP top leaders asked us to be quiet and not to respond even if BJP party workers are targeted.

“No one even cared, even when Indian soldiers were being killed, but now it is ordered to inflict 10 times the damage received to those who kill our soldiers,” he maintained.

Eshwarappa gave a clarion call to party workers to retaliate properly.

He defended all his statements and said, he is committed to all his statements issued earlier.

“What’s wrong in those statements, we can’t keep quiet if our women, cows and party workers are attacked and targeted. There is nothing wrong with it,” he quipped.

