Doc dances to woo Kerala tribal’s to take Covid vax

Thiruvananthapuram: The Attapadi areas where a sizeable tribal population lives in Palakkad district has been unwilling to get vaccinated against Covid-19, so a doctor went out of the way to encourage them — he decided to dance and woo them to get the inoculation done.

Arun attached to the Agali health centre along with his staff have been trying their best to get the tribals convinced about the need for vaccination.

“Initially the tribals in the village were unwilling and then I decided along with my staff to dance, soon, the tribals also joined which included elderly women. As we danced we told them the need and urgency of getting vaccinated and they agreed,” said Arun.

In the hamlet they tested and vaccinated 25 tribals and found out that four of them were Covid positive.

Incidentally Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had promised special vaccination camps to be organised in tribal hamlets and the camps have been started.

