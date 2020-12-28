Spread the love



















Doc, IT men among 41 held in child porn cases in Kerala



Thiruvananathapuram: In a major crackdown, the Kerala Police has arrested 41 persons, including a doctor and IT professionals, on the charge of watching child pornography and sharing it on the Internet.

The police joined hands with Interpol for “Operation P-Hunt”, as part of which it conducted raid at 46 places across Kerala and registered 339 cases on Monday.

The accused doctor was taken into custody from Pathanamthitta district.

Those arrested were accused of downloading child pornography content as well as those who posted it on the web and social media platforms.

In a related development, Thirussur police arrested Ashiki, 30, on charge of sharing child pornography on WhatsApp. Another person Iqbal of Vadakkekad in Thrissur was arrested in a similar case.

The entire operation was coordinated by Additional Director General of Police Manoj Abraham over several hours.

Abraham told the media: “A number of professionals, including IT professionals and a doctor, were watching and spreading child pornography and the police was monitoring the goings-on for several days.”

There have been complaints over child pornography from many individuals and families.

In raids conducted over the past two years, 525 cases were registered and 428 persons were arrested in Kerala.