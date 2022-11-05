‘DOCS & COPS should Work Together & Make a Difference’-Top Cop at KMC ‘TOXOCON’ Conference

‘DOCS & COPS should Work Together & Make a Difference’-Top Cop/Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar at KMC ‘TOXOCON-16’ an Annual National Conference of the Indian Society of Toxicology (IST), held at KMC College, Light House Hill Road, Mangaluru on Saturday 5 November

Mangaluru: TOXICON 16 is a two-day Conference on the theme, “Toxicology in CBME Curriculum: Challenges and Opportunities ‘. This Conference is designed to facilitate shared learning through deliberations, discussions and scientific forums among forensic medicine professionals and Toxicology experts to provide valuable insights regarding the urban issues, challenges and solutions regarding Toxicology in the CBME Curriculum. The conference was organized by the Dept. of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology, Kasturba Medical College Mangaluru (A Constituent Unit of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal). The conference is scheduled to be held on 5″ and 6” November 2022 in the coastal city of Mangaluru. The theme of the Conference is aptly chosen to keep in mind the recent amendment of the MBBS curriculum (Competency Based Medical Education).

The theme is selected keeping in mind to emphasize the Importance of Toxicology in Medical Curriculum, the challenges that medical teachers are facing with existing resources and infrastructure to implement this curriculum, opportunities to integrate with various other departments to impart quality training to our undergraduates in toxicology Around 175 delegates from all specialities across the Country attended the Conference. Faculty from Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Forensic Science, Emergency Medicine, General Medicine, Pharmacology & Pharmacy, found the conference especially useful as the Scientific deliberations may be of help to develop a road map for the way forward in TOXICOLOGY teaching and handling toxicological emergencies.

Following a prayer invoking God’s blessings by Miss Sanjana of KMC, the dignitaries namely- N Shashi Kumar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Mangalore city; Presiding officer of the function Dr H S Ballal Pro chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education; Guest of honour Dr Dilip G Naik pro-vice-chancellor of Mangaluru campus Manipal Academy of Higher Education; Honourable Dean Dr B Unnikrishnan Professor Department of community medicine Kasturba Medical College Mangaluru, and President Indian society of Toxicology Dr Narendra Nath Jena, were escorted to the dais by the organizing chairman Dr Prateek Rastogi and the Organizing Secretary Dr Pavanchand Shetty, who also occupied the seats on the dais.

Asatoma Sadgamaya Tamasoma Jyotirgamaya! The Conference was inaugurated by lighting the lamp by all the dignitaries on the dais, including Dr Senthil Kumaran, General secretary of IST. The welcome address was delivered by the Organizing chairman Dr Prateek Rastogi, Professor and Head of, Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru.

Chief guest N Shashi Kumar, IPS, Commissioner of Police addressing the audience said, ” In an attempt to hurt themselves people turn to pills, both over the counter and prescription, illicit drugs, as well as other household items. The majority of suicides by substance abuse are by prescription drugs; the next most common substance is acetaminophen. Those at the highest risk include people suffering from mental illness, including depression and substance abuse. In around 90% of suicidal deaths, the victims fell into at least one of these categories. Signs of distress include mood changes such as withdrawal or increased drug use. Individuals may indicate suicidal ideation by making blatant statements, having a preoccupation with death and dying or by giving away items. If someone you know is exhibiting any of these signs, please seek help now, or inform the nearest police station authorities”. Dr Suresh Shetty, Associate Dean and Professor, Department of Forensic Medicine, KMC, Mangaluru handed over a memento to the Chief Guest.

Dean of Kasturba Medical College Dr B Unnikrishnan, Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru addressing the gathering said, “I am happy to note that the organizers have done a marvellous job in organizing this Conference. Toxicology provides critical information and knowledge that can be used by regulatory agencies, decision-makers, and others to put programs and policies in place to limit our exposure to these substances, thereby preventing or reducing the likelihood that a disease or other negative health outcome would occur. Forensic toxicology is the analysis of biological samples for the presence of toxins, including drugs. The toxicology report can provide key information as to the type of substances present in an individual and if the amount of those substances is consistent with a therapeutic dosage or is above a harmful level”. Dr Prateek Rastogi, Professor and Head of, Department of Forensic Medicine handed over a memento to the dean.

Dr Dilip G Naik Pro vice-chancellor of the Mangalore campus, MAHE also spoke and the Pro chancellor of MAHE, Manipal Dr HS Ballal delivered the presidential speech. (Listen to their speeches on the video posted below this report). The president of the Indian Society of Toxicology, Dr Narendra Nath addressing the gathering gave an insight of IST. Dr Haniel D’souza Associate professor Department of Forensic Medicine presented the memento to Dr Dilip G Naik; Dr Pavachand Shetty, Associate Professor, of the Department of Forensic Medicine, handed over a memento to the pro-chancellor; Dr Jagdish Rao, Associate Professor, Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, presented a memento to Dr.Narendra Nath Jena

Dr Senthil Kumaran general secretary of IST released the Journal of the Indian Society of Toxicology, and Dr Varun, Senior resident Department of Forensic Medicine KMC Mangal to uru presented a memento, Dr.Senthil Kumaran. Dr VV Pillay, Treasurer of IST, Currently professor and Head of the forensic medicine dept at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi, Kerala presented the IST annual report. Dr Pavanchand Shetty proposed the vote of thanks, and the formal function was eloquently compered by Dr Ravjot Singh Bhatia (Dept of Community Medicine) and Dr Soundarya Janan ( Dept of Community Medicine); while the session part of the conference was compered by Ms Bhuvi Jetly and Ms Mohitha, both 1st-year MBBS students of KMC.

Among the resource persons on the first day were Dr G Pradeep Kumar, Vice-Chancellor,Sri Devaraj Urs Academy of Higher Education and Research, Kolar; Dr Silvano Dias Sapeco, Ex-Professor and HOD, Goa Medical College and JIPMER, Karaikal; Dr Arneet Arora, Professor, AIIMS, Bhopal. Dr N L Disania, Professor, Dept of Forensic Medicine and toxicology, SMS Medical College, Jaipur; Dr G A Sunil Kumar Sharma, Director, Professor, Dept of Forensic Medicine and toxicology,VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi; Dr Mousumi Sen, Professor & Head, Dept of Forensic Medicine and toxicology,CMC, Vellore; Dr Bhoopendra Singh, Professor, Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi; Dr Ajay Ghangale, Professor and Head, Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology Dr DY Patil Medical College, Pimpri, Pune. Dr Monisha Pradhan Professor VMMC & Safdarjung hospital, new Delhi. and Dr Vinod C Nayak Professor Kasturba Medical College Manipal MAHE also took over the session.

Dr Padma Kumar K, professor and Head, the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Jubilee mission Medical College and research institute, Thrissur delivered the IST Oration on the topic “Competency-Based Medical Education Curriculum Challenges and Opportunities” Keynote lecture on the topic “Toxic Tales from Resus room” was delivered by Dr S SenthilKumaran, Secretary of IST, Medical director, Manian Medical Centre, Erode. The keynote address on the topic “Future of Toxicology in India ” was by Dr Krishnadutt Chavali, Professor and head, Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, AIIMS, Raipur. The keynote address on the topic “Intricacies in the opening cause of death in poisoning cases” was by Dr Venkata Raghava, Professor and head, of the Department of Forensic Medicine and toxicology, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bangalore.

The presentations by the faculty were judged by-Dr Manoj Kumar Mohanty, Professor and Head, of the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, AIIMS, Bhubaneshwar; Dr Dayanand Gannur, Professor and Head, Department of Forensic Medicine and toxicology, Shri B M Patil Medical College, Vijayapura. The presentations by the postgraduates were judged by Dr Ashok Kumar Samantha, Professor and Head, Department of Forensic Medicine, ESI Medical College, Kolkata and Dr Nagesh K R, Professor, Dept of Forensic Medicine, father muller medical college, Mangaluru.

The conference also had TOXIQUIZ- a quiz competition open for postgraduates as well as senior residents who are members of the Indian Society of Toxicology. The quiz master for the event was Dr Ashim Mishra, Professor, Manipal Tata Medical College, Jamshedpur. The quiz was judged by Dr Shiv Kochar, Professor of Forensic Medicine at Shri Kalyan Government College, Sikar, and Dr Devendra Richhariya, Associate director Sarvodaya hospital Faridabad,