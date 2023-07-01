Doctor Dies as Car overturns after Crashing into Divider in Manipal

Manipal: A young doctor was killed and two others injured when their car overturned after hitting the road divider on the DC office Road, Manipal on June 30 night.

The deceased has been identified as Suryanarayana Rao, from Bengaluru. Suryanarayana was practising at the Manipal Hospital. Two other occupants in the car Sangeeth from Kerala and Divith Singh from Uttar Pradesh have been injured in the accident.

According to the police, all three were returning to their flat after finishing dinner. Near the Hot n Spicy hotel, the driver lost control of the car, as a result, the car hit the road divider and overturned. Suryanarayana died on the spot due to severe head injuries.

A case has been registered in the Manipal Police Station and further investigation is on.

