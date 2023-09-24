Doctor dies in Odisha road accident

Bhubaneswar: A young doctor has been killed in road accident in Bomikhal locality of Bhubaneswar in Odisha.

The 28-year-old deceased has been identified as Amit Kumar Bisoyi, who was a native of Berhampur in Ganjam district.

Amit was working at the Emergency & Trauma Care Department of the Appolo Hospital. He was staying near Ravi Talkies area in Bhubaneswar.

“The accident took place at around 01 a.m on Sunday when Amit was returning home in his car after duty. The deceased suddenly lost control of the vehicle at Bomikhal due to unknown reasons and crashed into the road divider.

“Locals rushed him to Apollo hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead,” said P. Shyam Sundar Rao, IIC Laxmisagar police station.

Amit’s body was handed over to family members after post mortem Sunday.

Like this: Like Loading...