Spread the love



















Doctor, five others held for stealing black fungus, Covid injections in UP



Lucknow: A qualified doctor and five others were arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly stealing black fungus and Remdesivir injections from various hospitals and selling them to the kin of patients at higher rates.

Police Commissioner D.K. Thakur said they were arrested from near Rafeyam Club here on Wednesday.

As many as 28 injections of black fungus (Liposomal Amphotericin B) and 18 of Remdesivir were seized from them, apart from 8 mobile phones, Rs 16,000 in cash, two motorcycles and a car.

While one of the accused, Wamiq Husain, is a doctor at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, the rest are ward boys working in different hospitals.

Husain was posted in emergency medicine at RML Institute. The other accused include KGMU technician Mohamed Imran, KGMU ward boy Mohammed Arif, KGMU pharmacist Balbir Singh, owner of pharmaceutical franchise Mohamed Raquib and their aide Rajesh Singh, a salesman for a surgical company.

ADCP Rajesh Srivastava said police were tipped off that some people were selling Liposomal Amphotericin B and Remdesivir injections illegally.

Like this: Like Loading...