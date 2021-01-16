Spread the love



















‘Doctors Are Godly People For Everyone’- VC at MBBS Graduation Ceremony 2021 of FMMC

‘Doctors Are Godly People For Everyone’- Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University Dr P Subramanya Yadapadithaya, who was the Chief Guest at MBBS Graduation Ceremony 2021 of Father Muller Medical College (FMMC), Mangaluru, held at Father Muller Convention Centre on Saturday, 16 January 2021.

Mangaluru: “We come to Comfort and to Heal, to Love and Serve in Woe and Weal; As white-robed bands with healing hands to daily tasks arise, And eager limbs await their hour with aching, grim surmise, Let the name Augustus Muller proudly write in gold, Flame across Karnataka’s vast and Bharat’s millions hold, In admiration of his zeal whose vision bright & bold. Come, Doctor, live your noble Hippocrates bequest, Come all who soothe in ways unsung Humanity’s unrest.

Let’s all as one, with love pursue the toil by millions blest….”- these are part of the lyrics from the Fr Muller’s Institution Anthem- and these words fit for these 111 MBBS graduates received their degree certificates belonging to Fr Muller Medical College, who graduated today (16 January) in a glittering and glamorous ceremony at the Father Muller Convention Centre- are now ready to lead the community as responsible and dedicated Doctors/Health Care Specialists, to care for the patients who depend on them, in times of ‘Woe and Weal’ to ‘Comfort and Heal’.

To heal and to comfort the society a large group of students are now Graduates from Father Muller’s Charitable Institutions (FMCI). A graduation ceremony is a pageant celebrating the transition from student to graduate and marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in their life. 111 MBBS graduates all dressed to thrill in their graduation gowns, and who were about to receive their certificate and medal were all beaming with smiles and pride as they were ready to enter the hall for the big celebrations, amidst their teachers, parents and college-mates. To love and serve the society with woe and weal, the graduates marched towards the hall with immense pride and satisfaction accompanied by the faculty who molded them.

The function commenced with the entry of graduates in a beautiful “Graduation March” by the way of traditional pattern with flowers followed by the dignitaries of the occasion. And now as these graduates emerge from the campus and look forward to serving the community, they will be of great asset to the needy patients who are anticipating their dedicated and professional services. The graduation ceremony began with an invocation by students of MBBS, followed by Institution Director of FMCI Fr Richard A Coelho welcoming the gathering. The honour and prestige to be with the graduates on this momentous day was revered in his address, ever thanking the president of the FMCI and the Administrative priests who shoulder the responsibility of the Institutions. He concluded by saying that “We know you can make it, with the education and vocational training given and the ethics and ethos instilled at every level”.

Father Muller Charitable Institutions is in its 140th year of fruitful service to humanity in the area of Health Care The Institution has seen its wondrous growth by the blessings of the Almighty. Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese and President of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, presided over the ceremony with the parents and faculty of the graduates in attendance. In view of the pandemic protocol, necessary precautions were in place but this did not seem to deter the enthusiasm of the gathering in jubilation the success in professional academia.

The Annual report was read by Dr Jayaprakash Alva-Dean of FMMC. Now came the prestigious moment of the day, when the 111 graduates who were anxiously waiting to receive their graduate certificates who had made their dreams come true. The graduates were called onto the dais to receive their certificates. Dr Ramesh Bhat, Vice Principal FMMC, read out the medal winners of the RGUHS and Dr Sandeep Kordcal, was conferred the FMCI Presidential medal for the best outgoing student of the Father Muller Medical College. He received a Gold Coin and the president’s merit certificate. The Institutional anthem was played for the graduates who sang in respect to their Alma Mater. Response by the Graduate Representative was done by Dr Floris Ann Francis who expressed her immense thanks to the management faculty and staff in helping mold them to be better doctors. Her reminiscence of the years spent in the college and the myriad of activities and get-togethers they had as a batch was poetry at best.

DR SANDEEP RAO KORDCAL- RECIPIENT OF PRESIDENT’S GOLD MEDAL

Highest marks in II year MBBS; Highest marks in the subject Pathology; MBBS Overall – December 2019; MBBS Phase I – June 2016; MBBS Phase II – December 2017; MBBS Phase III Part I– December 2018; MBBS Phase I– June 2016 – Anatomy; MBBS Phase I– June 2016 – Physiology; MBBS Phase I– June 2016 – Biochemistry; MBBS Phase II– December 2017 – Pathology; MBBS Phase II– December 2017 – Microbiology; MBBS Phase II– December 2017 – Pharmacology; MBBS Phase II– December 2017 – Forensic Medicine; MBBS Phase III Part I– December 2018 – Community Medicine

Chief guest Dr Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya addressing the audience first thanked the grandaunts for the opportunity to participate in the most solemn event in academia. He said, “The education and teachings received should have a multiplicative synergistic effect i.e.; 1+1=3. The hearts and minds of the public are touched by the power of the medical profession. Listening to our inner voice to maintain good judgment is crucial. Respect to the profession is important and an ethical view in life is still important. There are three critical things- 1) Capacity to Perform, 2) Willingness to Perform; 3) Opportunities to Perform. Your profession is a profession of Pride. There are also three things to respect in your job-they are Responsibility; Give Back (to your Alma mater, parents and those who helped you); and Earning your livelihood. He saluted the efforts of the COVID warriors for the efforts during this pandemic.

Most Rev Peter Paul Saldanha in his presidential address echoed again the happiness of being part of this occasion where new doctors are born to the society. Health care workers were in news through the year for their dedicated services and sacrifices which has carved a niche in the hearts of the public. Doctors have been seen during this pandemic to have saved lives at the cost of one’s self. Selflessness and dedication were the prominent attributes of the doctor seen during the pandemic. The other most important lesson we learnt was that “we need one another”, human nearness was more valuable than gold. An anecdote derived from the Duke of Wellington’s win at Waterloo against Bonaparte was the sight of seeing the Duke kiss the walls of his school, to which he later mentions as to where he learnt of patriotism and to justice and truth. He concluded by thanking all and reminding all “Love for the other” – let our name not be etched in marble but in the hearts of the other”, to save life at any cost and that we are called to live for eternity here and forever.

“You graduates have crossed the milestone and even brought glory, laurels, name and fame tom your institution. This is because of your Hard Work, which is an inner code of success. As students of this institution, you have inculcated Morale, Discipline, and Character. You should be all grateful that you all belonged to a respectful institution. Many students of different faiths and religions have passed through this institution and have become great assets to the nation and the world. Utilize your talents and knowledge that you gained from this prestigious institution. Be ready to help someone who is in need of medical assistance. Make sure you don’t forget your Alma mater, which has done so much for your career in this nursing field.” added the Bishop.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Rev Fr Ajith B Menezes, Administrator FMMC, who eloquently thanked everyone who tirelessly made the event a wonderful event for the graduates and the institution. He also poured for words of wisdom to the new graduates to use their degree wisely and abide by the code to which they have promised to adhere. The Graduation was preceded by a Thanksgiving Holy Eucharistic celebration on 16th January 2021 at 8 a.m. in the St Joseph’s Chapel at the FMCI campus offered by Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese and President of FMCI.

The graduation ceremonial event was compered by Dr Aruna Yadiyal, Professor and Unit Head Department of Psychiatry, Father Muller Medical College. The event concluded with reverence to our nation with the National anthem. Fr Rudolph D’sa- Administrator, FMMCH; Fr Ajith Menezes- Administrator, FMMC; Fr Sylvester Vincent Lobo – Administrator, Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay; Dr Jayaprakash Alva- Dean, FMMC; Vice Dean- Dr Ramesh Bhat, Medical Superintendent – Dr Udaykumar were on the dais. A large crowd witnessed the event with a huge media presence and online links.

I end this report with a few thought-provoking quotes which may enlighten these budding doctors when they go out in the society to serve and heal the sick:

“Grant that I may radiate Thy Light, Thy Love, Thy Healing, Thy Joy, and Thy Peace to all those around me and all those in my thoughts this day and evermore.” -Jonathan Lockwood Huie; “What lies behind us, and what lies before us are small matters compared to what lies within us.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson; “The future depends on what you do today.” -Gandhi; “You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself in any direction you choose. You’re on your own. And you know what you know. You are the person who’ll decide where to go.” – Dr Seuss

“We do not need magic to change the world, we carry all the power we need inside ourselves already: we have the power to imagine better.” – JK Rowling; “Do not follow where the path may lead. Go, instead, where there is no path and leave a trail.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson; “Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life. Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your own inner voice. And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition.” – Steve Jobs