Doctor’s Day Celebration 2022 at Fr Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital



Mangaluru: National Doctor’s Day was celebrated on 1st July 2022 at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr B C Roy. The dignitaries Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Rev. Fr John Vas, Chaplain, Dr ESJ Prabhu Kiran, Principal, Dr Vilma Meera D’Souza, Vice Principal, Dr Girish Navada, Medical Superintendent, Dr Jyoshna Shivaprasad, PG Academic Incharge Joined to inauguration of the programme by lighting the lamp after a prayer song by Dr Terese Kavya team to invoke God’s blessings.

Rev. FrRoshanCrasta, Administrator welcomed the gathering and wished the doctors on this special day. Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho Director garlanded the portraits of Dr B C Roy and Rev. Fr Augustus Muller as a mark of honour. Dr Joseph Thomas,Professor & PG Guide, Department of Homeopathic Pharmacy was felicitated for his dedicated services to the Institution and to the society on this occasion. Dr Vivek S read the citation prepared in his honour by Dr Ranjan Britto & Dr Skandhan Kumar. Dr Joseph Thomas shared his experience as a faculty of this College and spoke about this noble profession wherein Doctor’s risk their lives to treat patients. He conveyed to the Doctors of our institute to do their best and leave the rest to God.

Doctor’s and PGs were honored by handing over a memento for rendering their service by the Director. The guest of honour Rev.Fr John Vas conveyed his message on this occasion. Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI delivered the presidential address acknowledging the services of the doctors and PG scholars. The programme ended with the vote of thanks. Dr Shreyan Kotian compered the programme.