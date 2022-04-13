Fr Muller Medical College Pathologists known as ‘Doctors’ Doctor’ organize ‘Patho-Vision’- A Mystery Behind Glass & Lens Exhibition to Mark ‘National Pathology Day’, which is for the FIRST TIME observed in India on 13 April, and also for the FIRST TIME observed by Father Muller Hospital Pathology Department with a exhibition

Mangaluru : Pathology is a branch of medicine that is concerned with the cause and nature of disease. A doctor who specializes in this area of medicine is called a pathologist. They examine various parts of the body to diagnose a disease. Some of the parts of the body they study include tissues, organs, and bodily fluids. Pathologists also perform autopsies to help determine the cause of death.

General pathology – studies the mechanisms behind cell and tissue injury and also how the body responds to the injury.

Anatomical pathology – involves the microscopic analysis of body tissue and bodily fluids to detect disease; is sometimes used in forensics to determine the cause of death.

Clinical pathology – also known as laboratory medicine and is used to analyze blood, urine, and tissue samples to diagnose disease.

Chemical pathology – also known as biochemistry and studies changes in hormones, electrolytes, bodily fluids, and other substances in the body to diagnose disease.

Genetics – performs tests on chromosomes and DNA in order to detect genetic disease.

Hematology – diagnoses diseases pertaining to the blood, such as anemia, blood clots, and bleeding disorders.

Immunology – performs tests to determine whether someone has allergies or an autoimmune disease.

Pathology plays a key role in detecting and diagnosing disease in the human body. But this field of study is not without its challenges. Some of the challenges pathologists face today include a global shortage of pathologists, the increasing complexity of tests, and an increased workload due to an aging population and higher rates of cancer. The goal behind National Pathologist Day is to bring pathologists together to learn, educate, and share ideas about advances in pathology.To create awareness about pathologists’ role in patient care Fr Muller Medical College, Pathology department has organised an exhibition “Patho Vision ” to commemorate the 1st National Pathology Day. Indian Academy of Pathologists Microbiologists has declared April 13 th , birthday of Dr Vasanth Ramji Khanolkar, Padma Bhushan,well known pathologist and cancer researcher to be celebrated as National Pathology day .Pathology as well as all other sections of Fr Muller Medical College Hospital laboratory are NABL accredited as per ISO 15189:2012. Accurate reports are generated and given to patients within the stipulated time. A number of Pathologists, Microbiologists and Biochemistry doctors work round the clock along with technical and supporting staff.

Different charts, models and specimens , videos are kept for public viewing. Education on Tests like Pap test and Self Breast examination to detect cancer early is the special attraction and is drawing crowds. Interesting pathology specimen, equipment are on display. A video show is also arranged depicting the role of a pathologist in making the diagnosis for right treatment. The exhibits are from various pathological specimens collected over the years by the department. It will bring to understanding of the various diseases that man inflicts and how it affects the body. The need to understand disease too is important for the general public. With the holidays in place the organizers hope to see curious students and their parents at the exhibition.

The inauguration of the Patho-Vision- A Mystery Behind Glass & Lens Exhibition was done by Fr Richard Coelho- the Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Kankanady, Mangaluru, joined by Fr Ajith Menezes, Fr Rudolph D’sa-the Administrators; Dr Umashankar-HoD of Pathology Department; Dr Hilda Ferrnandes- Director of Pathology Lab and former HoD of Pathology Dept; Fr Jeevan and Fr Nelson-the Assistant Administrators; among other doctors. Addressing the audience Fr Richard Coelho praised the department of Pathology crew for organizing the exhibition to mark National Pathology Day for the FIRST time, and complimented the pathologists of Father Muller’s for their dedication and commitment in that field, and serving the patients. (More on Fr Richard Coelho’s speech, click on the video below)

Dr Umashankar welcomed the gathering, while Dr Hilda Fernandes proposing the vote of thanks said “Pathologists are known as “doctors’ doctor “ for long because they provide information or diagnosis to the doctor who requested the blood tests or biopsy.But now health care sector is growing in such rapid pace, be it the newer tests, equipments or the diseases, consultants are not able to master everything. They require pathologists to explain it to the patients directly. That is called “Pathologist -patient consultation”. Moreover today’s patients are e -patients , they are tech savvy, they google their disease and want to see how their disease is diagnosed, want to see the slides under the microscope, discuss the reports. College of American Pathology tells pathologists to be visible, attend ward rounds with the treating doctor, as they are also important members of the patient care team. Without a pathologist’s written report no consultant can not start definite treatment”. Dr Chandini Bhandary from dept of Pathology eloquently and meticulously compered the programme.

ABOUT DR VASANT RAMJI KHANOLKAR :

Dr Vasant Ramji Khanolkar, a well-known pathologist and Cancer researcher was born on April 13 th 1895 in Quetta. He joined as a medical student in Grant Medical College in Bombay in 1912. Later he completed his MD Pathology from the University of London in 1921. He was a Professor of Pathology in Grants Medical and Seth GS Medical Colleges. He was instrumental in establishing the department of Pathology at Tata Memorial Hospital in 1941. He was also responsible for the formation of the Indian Cancer Research Centre and was its director from 1953 to 1963. After an illustrious career Dr V R Khanolkar was laid to rest on October 8 th 1978.

He made major contributions to the epidemiology and understanding of cancer, blood groups, and leprosy. He was the first to show the existence of dhoti cancers, and was among the earliest to demonstrate the carcinogenicity of tobacco and the use of needle aspiration cytology for the diagnosis of neoplasms. He was an acclaimed teacher and was on the boards of numerous international organizations. Recognizing the yeoman service rendered by Dr Khanolkar to Medicine and research, Govt of India conferred “Padma Bhushan” in 1955.

He is the founding President of Indian Association of Pathologists and Microbiologists (IAPM) and is regarded as “Father of Pathology and Medical Research in India”. IAPM is indebted to Dr V R Khanolkar for his contribution in the field of Pathology and Medical Research and it is apt to commemorate his birthday, the April 13 th as the “National Pathology Day” in India.

