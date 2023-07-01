Doctors must be empathetic Chief Minister Siddaramaiah calls on National Doctor’s Day

Bengaluru: Availing healthcare for the wealthy, is not a difficult task. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that it is the responsibility of government doctors to provide healthcare to the poor.

He spoke at the National Doctor’s Day program organized by the Department of Health and Family Welfare at Vidhansouda’s Banquet Hall and distributed awards to the doctors.

Good health, good education, and good opportunities are not available due to discrimination in society. He said that government doctors should develop professionalism and service attitude so that poor people do not have to go to private hospitals.

The proportion of doctors coming from villages, poverty, exploited and backward family backgrounds has increased. They should come forward voluntarily to work in rural areas with more enthusiasm. It should not be forgotten that the patients who come to primary health centres are from their backgrounds.

Unfortunately, doctors are reluctant to serve in rural areas despite providing adequate facilities.

The government must provide good health and education to all. He said that government doctors and private doctors should perform their duties according to the expectations of the people.

Bidhan Chandra Roy, who was the second Chief Minister of West Bengal, continued his career as a doctor even when he was the Chief Minister. He was providing health services to the people. Thus he became Bharat Ratna. Why can’t BC Roy become every doctor’s role model? The CM asked.

Not everyone can become Ambedkar, Buddha or Gandhi. But everyone can walk their path. The doctor community must work hard to follow the exemplary path laid down by Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy

Family and Health Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundurao, former Legislative Council Chief Whip Prakash Rathore, Department Secretary Anil Kumar and many dignitaries were present at the forum. MLA Rizwan Arshad presided over the program

