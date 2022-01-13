Doctors of Kasturba Medical College Emerge Winners in 15th IAP Post Graduate National level Quiz Competition

Mangaluru: Dr Nishanth & Dr Niteesh – Junior Residents, Department of Paediatrics, KMC Mangalore emerged as “winners” of the 15th Indian Association of Pediatrics, Post Graduate National level Quiz competition.

Indian Association of Paediatrics (IAP) Post Graduate (PG) quiz is one of the prestigious events organized by the IAP every academic year among the various programs such as CME, conferences, symposia, lectures and other meets organized around the country. The 15th IAP PG quiz kick-started with the Cauvery Divisional Round held in Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences, Karwar on 8th September 2021. Among the best 4 colleges in the Cauvery division, team KMC, Mangalore emerged as the winner.

The next step was to get through the State level round where 5 colleges took part representing the 5 divisions of Karnataka which were conducted on 25th November 2021 on an online platform where BMCRI, Bangalore and KMC Mangalore emerged as winners and runner up respectively and won a cash prize of Rs 5000. Both the teams were selected to represent Karnataka state in the South Indian Zonal between Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka – 6 teams from 3 states organized on 23rd December 2021. Team KMC Mangalore won the zonal round to enter the final IAP PG quiz- National round.

After going through all the rounds, the top 5 teams, the best from each zone of India -Maulana Azad Medical college representing the north zone, KMC Mangalore from the south zone, Goa Medical College from the west zone, Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences from the east zone and King George’s Medical University from central zone rose to the top to compete for the National Winners title. The 15th IAP PG quiz National Round Finals was held on 8th January 2022 online and KMC Mangalore emerged as winners of the 15th IAP PG National quiz 2022 after a head-on competition with the other teams, winning a cash prize of 1 lakh rupees and the title “Winner’s 15th National IAP PG Quiz 2022”.

The winners, Dr Nishanth & Dr Niteesh thanked Dr B. Unnikrishnan – Dean and the faculty of Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore for the encouragement & continuous support extended during participation in the events.