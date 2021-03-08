Spread the love



















‘Doctors Should Stop Patronizing & Start Listening’- Dr Manjunath Kamath of A J Hospital on IWD

‘Doctors Should Stop Patronizing & Start Listening’- Dr Manjunath Kamath- Consultant Gynaecologist at A J Hospital & Research Centre, Mangaluru while delivering awareness talk on ‘WOMEN’S HEALTH’ to mark International Women’s Day (IWD) held at A J Hospital Conference Hall, on Monday, 8 March 2021.

Mangaluru: Quoting Malala Yousafzai “NO MATTER WHERE YOU GO, YOU CAN ENCOUNTER THE POWER OF A WOMAN, SHE RUNS A COMPANY IN THE MOST EFFICIENT WAY, AND SHE RAISES HER CHILDREN IN A WAY THAT NOBODY EVER CAN THINK OF DOING” and that is the nature of a present woman. International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8th. Earth as a mother nurtures nature and a woman as a mother nurtures the family. The joy of having a baby, and to be called a mother is an incredible gift to a woman. Today the world celebrates the gift of a woman in everyone’s life. And this year the theme of International Women’s day is “CHOOSE TO CHALLENGE”.

To mark this occasion, under the guidance of Dr Amitha P Marla-the Hospital Administrator at A J Hospital, the hospital is organizing ‘Well Woman programme’- a specially designed and personalized programme for women for-2-weeks starting from 8th March till 22nd March. There will be a 50% discount on the package. Woman’s health is of less concern to herself and her family and she realises much later. The problems she will face in future. It is the time every woman takes care of herself first. Go for a regular check-up at the age of 40, it’s the responsibility of every woman to keep herself fit and maintain her health for the good years which she should enjoy after 40 with fewer responsibilities of family. Her health should be the most important issue for her.

During the programme Dr Manjunath Kamath, the Consultant Gynaecologist at A J Hospital & Research Centre briefed about the ‘Well Woman programme’ and also gave an awareness talk on ‘Women’s Health’. He along with Dr Shanthi Kamath have supported introducing the programme in A J hospital for the well being of women. Ever since its inception A. J. Hospital & Research Centre, Mangaluru has been upgrading its services and is now launching “Well Woman Programme” specially designed and personalized programme for women, to meet the healthcare needs of women from all age groups, right from puberty to menopause and beyond.

Women play a pivotal role in running a home and society which takes a toll on their time and health in turn. Here is an opportunity for women to enrol in the Well Woman Programme and monitor their health. The Well Woman Programme was launched on 8 March 2021 to mark International Women’s Day by lighting the traditional lamp by Dr Amitha Marla-Director Medical Administration, Dr Vrinda Shetty-Consultant Gynaecologist, Dr Kavitha-Consultant Oncologist, Dr Shanthi Kamath, Dr Swathi Rai-Manager Operations, Mrs Gracy D’ Silva-Nursing Superintendent, Mrs Shelly- Deputy Nursing Superintendent and Mrs Lidwin D’Souza – Manager, Public Relations.

Following the inauguration Dr Manjunath Kamath, Consultant Gynecologist gave a talk on “Women’s Health”, following which he had an interaction with the audience, where he answered a few questions related to a Woman’s Health. The Highlights of the Well Woman Programme include detailed clinical assessment, counselling on lifestyle changes, result-oriented approach and care by our expert team trained to handle women’s health.

On the occasion of the inauguration of the Well Woman Programme the Well Woman health check-up package will be offered at a 50% discount from 8th to 22nd of March, 2021. Mrs Gracy D’Silva welcomed the gathering, while Mrs Rishna Ferrao delivered the vote of thanks. Miss Simona, MHA student compered the programme. Medical Director Dr Prashanth Marla, Doctors, staff and students graced the occasion.

In conclusion, in my perspective, Today is an auspicious occasion where we get a chance to acknowledge the importance of women and the hard work they put into every aspect of their lives, but are seldom recognized or accepted. First and foremost, it is a chance to realize how much change has been achieved, let us not forget that women now have opportunities that their mothers and grandmothers could only dream of and they have to celebrate that, and it is a significant time for them to do so. However, it is also a chance to see how much more progress they have to make until they live in a world where equality of gender is something that they consider to be a reality.

We must agree that both women and men contribute equally to the development of the home and community. Women are not just “child-bearers,” women have their own identity, let us not forget it. Moreover, each woman is amazing, regardless of where she works, home or office. We must respect and recognize the achievements of women in their life and to contribute happiness to the lives of other women and those around them. We are living in that phase of history where women’s voices are being recognized and heard only because of the tireless emancipatory efforts of Feminist and Humanitarian activists throughout past decades. We owe a lot to them, especially the first and second-wave feminists, because of whom, women have rights today which they did not have a few generations back.

For further details and appointments, please contact 0824 6613165 / 2229165 or email: ajhlounge@gmail.com.