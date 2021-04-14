Spread the love



















‘Doctors’ Turned ‘Film Producers’ Release Title Song of Their Kannada Film ‘Premam Poojyam’ in City

‘Doctors’ Turned ‘Film Producers’ Release Title Song of Their Kannada Film ‘Premam Poojyam’ (Love Revisited) in City at a glamorous and scintillating extravaganza held at Father Muller Convention Centre on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 from 6 pm until 9 pm- a nearly three-hours of action-packed entertainment comprising of dances, movie teasers etc.

Mangaluru : There is a saying “Too Many Cooks Spoil The Broth”, meaning to say Too many persons involved in managing an activity can ruin it, as in Without a conductor, every player had an idea for how the music should go—too many cooks spoil the broth. This expression alludes to each of many cooks adding something to a soup, which finally tastes awful. But absolutely not in this case here, where too many doctors have joined together as Film Producers and are very much confident, unlike the old age saying “Too Many Cooks Spoil The Broth” their involvement in producing their FIRST Kannada Movie will not be a ‘DISASTER’ but a 100 Percent BLOCKBUSTER , unlike the Soup!

Meet three Kudla doctors who have been friends for years and whose passion for cinema turned them into producers apart from their profession, and now all set to release their FIRST Kannada film called PREMAM POOJYAM ( Love Revisited) which will probably hit the silver screens in May or June 2021. The producers of this upcoming movie, consisting of three doctors and a Agriculturist are- Dr. Raghavendra B S ( Neurologist at Father Muller Hospital, Mangaluru) Dr Rakshith Kedambadi ( Neurologist at First Neuro, Padil, Mangaluru) , Dr. Rajkumar Janakiraman (Critical Care Specialist at Unity Hospital,Mangaluru) and Manoj Krishnan (Agriculturist) .Besides Producing and Directing the film, Dr Raghavendra B S has also written the screenplay and composed the music, too. With melodious music playing in the background, the teaser hints that this is a musical which is why there are 14 tracks in the film.

The title song ‘Premam Poojyam’ was released at a glamorous and scintillating extravaganza showbiz held in Father Muller Convention Centre on Tuesday, 13 April from 6 pm until 9 pm- a nearly three-hours of action-packed entertainment comprising of dances, movie teasers etc. Rev Fr Richard Coelho- Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar and Former HoD Neurology KMC Mangaluru Dr I G Bhat were the special dignitaries for the occasion. The film is directed by Dr Raghavendra B S to mark Prem Kumar’s aka “Lovely Star”, “Nenapirali Prem” “Prem” 25th film in Kannada cinema industry. Prem’s 25th film and the teaser of the film which was released recently ensures that it is the perfect choice to celebrate this special occasion. Premam Poojyam sees Prem in a complete makeover and has already become the talking point amongst fans. With Prem in the lead, the film stars Brinda Acharya as the heroine (her maiden role in a movie) along with Aindrita Ray, Suman, Master Anand, Sadhu Kokila, Anu Prabhakar, Thapaswini and senior actor T S Nagab harana.

Prior to the release of the title song on 13 April , the teaser of ‘Premam Poojyam” had been released on 13 February 2021, which had over 2 million views till now, making it look promising and colourful. Directed by Dr Raghavendra B S, with DOP : Naveen Kumar; Executive Producer : Madhaw Ciran M S; Editor: Harish Komme; Music and lyrics: Raghavendra BS ; Background Score : Thyagaraja MS and Raghavendra BS; Lead Guitar: Charan Rao; Violin Lessons: Francis troop (K 7 studio); Audiography: Tapas Nayak; Sound Designer: Sajay Kumar (Renu Digi Studio) and Music Supervisor: Charan Rao, among others. Premam Poojayam will see many doctors also facing the arclights. The movie is co-produced by Kudla doctors, Dr Devdas Acharya and Dr Archith Boloor.

Prem’s 25th movie, ‘Premam Poojyam’, has many firsts, the makers revealed at the launch of the teaser on 13 February. As portrayed in the teaser, ‘Premam Poojyam’ is a romantic flick. Raghavendra BS, a doctor and professor, has worn multiple hats for his debut film. Besides directing the film, he has written the story and screenplay and has also composed its music. The film has been shot with an Arri Alexa Anamorphic camera in different parts of India, from Munnar to Darjeeling, while two songs have also been canned in Vietnam. With 14songs, Premam Poojyam becomes musical, similar to Ravichandran’s ‘Prema Loka’ The songs have been rendered by well-known singers from all over the country, including Hariharan, Mohit Chauhan, Vijay Prakash, Sonu Nigam and Armaan Malik. One track has also been sung by “Power Star” Puneeth Rajkumar.

After being felicitated on the occasion, Fr Richard Coelho said, “We feel proud that one of our doctors has entered into movies, apart from continuing his duties as a neurologist at our institution. Dr Raghavendra has been a great asset for our institution through his dedicated and committed service .While he has stepped into his first movie venture, I hope ‘Premam Poojyam’ will be a true entertainer for the audience, attracting more people to view it, thereby making it a success”

Dr I G Bhat in his speech said, “I am overwhelmed that a young doctor has ventured into movies, simultaneously keeping his doctor’s job. With all the reviews and through the teaser released two months ago, I have a very good feeling this movie will be a successful one, since it looks entertaining, colourful and interesting. I remember that during Dr Raghavendra’s initial days he was very keen to watch the movie the day it was released at the movie theatres. This is how he has earned knowledge of films . And look what that interest and passion has turned into? Dr Raghavendra is a doctor cum movie producer now. My best wishes and prayers are that Premam Poojyam becomes a hit movie”

Also speaking on the occasion, police commissioner, N Shashi Kumar said, “My memories take me back to the year 2005, I used to regularly watch Kannada movies, while I was in Delhi. After coming back to Mysuru, I came across a poster of Prem’s ‘Nenapirali, and I went to see it . I liked the movie so much that I watched it three times. I can proudly say that young and talented Prem is one of the decent and dignified actors in the Sandalwood at present. Artists should not limit to only Kannada film industry but they should venture into other film industries too, this movie has come up from a fond and ardent movie lover Dr B S Raghavendra. Kudos to the producers and rest of the movie team for coming up with such a unique and entertaining movie, and my heartfelt wishes for its great success”

Appreciating the huge support from his fans, “Lovely Star” Prem said, “I am totally excited to be in Mangaluru, a place where I had enjoyed the fun at the sun kissed beaches, and feasted on authentic Mangalurean cuisine. One thing everyone anxiously looks forward to is to find a udupi restaurant serving traditional and authentic delicacies, and I will make the best use of time here in Mangaluru to savour a few of those Udupi and Mangalorean dishes. It should be also noted that Mangalureans have contributed a lot globally either in medical , engineering, science and hotel/restaurant fields. And here we have an Mangalurean, Dr Raghavendra, a man with a lots of talent, determination and energy to step into movies and make it a history. Truly amazing to note that a physician showing his love and passion towards movies. Even though I had decided to end my movie career after my 24th film, but Dr Raghavendra approached me I couldn’t resist, after he briefed me about the story of Premam Poojyam from the start to the end. I am happy to note that this is the first movie of mine which consists of 14 songs, since all the films I acted in consist of musical hits “

Thanking everyone Dr Raghavendra B S siad “The movie is an attempt to show the glory of Kannada cinema and reach every cinema lover across the globe. It is a journey that will connect with every person who has experienced love in its purest form at least once in their life. The title song is completely dedicated to my patients”. Spectacular and mind-blowing dance performances were rendered by Sizzling Guys Dance Studio, Mangaluru under the leadership of Shubhakiran. The welcome address was delivered by Dr Archith Boloor, while the glamorous event was meticulously and professionally compered by Dr Deepthi-Assistant Professor, Dept of Psychology, A J Hospital & Research Centre,Mangaluru, and especially my man, Anurag Bangera – actor and RJ at 93.5 RED FM, who simply stole the show with his dialogues and witty punchlines.

Watch the title song on the Youtube video below :