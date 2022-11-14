Document for the Continental Stage of the Synod Released

Bangalore (CCBI): The Indian edition of the Document for the Continental Stage of the Synod was released by His Excellency Most Rev. Leopoldo Girelli, Apostolic Nuncio to India and Nepal, during the inauguration of the 33rd Plenary Assembly of the CCBI on Saturday, November 11, 2022, at St. John’s National Institute of Health Sciences, Bangalore.

His Eminence Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrão, President CCBI, His Eminence Oswald Cardinal Gracias, Archbishop of Bombay, His Eminence Anthony Cardinal Poola, Archbishop of Hyderabad, Most Rev. George Antonysamy, Vice President, CCBI, Most Rev. Anil Couto, Secretary General, CCBI and Rev. Dr Stephen Alathara, Deputy Secretary General, CCBI were present on the occasion.

The “Document for the Continental Stage of the Synod” is the fruit of the Syntheses resulting from the consultation of the People of God in the first phase of the synodal process and will be the focus of the time of listening, dialogue and discernment of the Continental Synodal Assemblies.

The Indian edition of the “Document for the Continental Stage is published in India by the CCBI. For copies kindly contact the CCBI General Secretariat or call Mobile no. +91-9886730224.

Rev. Dr Stephen Alathara

Deputy Secretary General, CCBI