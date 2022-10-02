Documentary Film ‘Naadada Navaneeta’ by DIPR bags ‘Rajat Kamal’ Award

A Documentary Film on Music Maestro Pandit Venkatesh Kumar by DIPR has bagged the Rajat Kamal (Silver Lotus) award. Commissioner of DIPR Dr Harsha received the Rajat Kamal (Silver Lotus) award for ‘Naadada Navaneeta’ at the 68th National Film Awards

Bengaluru: The Commissioner of Information and Public Relations Dr P S Harsha received the Rajat Kamal (Silver Lotus) award for ‘Naadada Navaneeta’, a documentary on Pandit Venkatesh Kumar produced by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR).

The Rajat Kamal award was presented by the president of India, Droupadi Murmu in a glittering ceremony at the 68th National Film Awards at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi on September 30.

After receiving the award, speaking to the media in Bengaluru on 1st October, Dr Harsha said, “The documentary ‘Naadada Navaneeta’ on Music Maestro from Dharwad, Pandit M Venkatesh Kumar was directed by well-known film-maker Girish Kasaravalli. The film was nominated for the Rajat Kamal award in the art and culture category. The award was bestowed on the Department of Public Relations by President Droupadi Murmu”.

Dr Harsha further said, “The Rajat Kamal award has inspired us to produce more films on culture and art in Karnataka. Rajat Kamal is the highest award in the film industry and we are fortunate to receive the award. We also want to prioritise tourism as we have rich culture and art in Karnataka. We aim to promote Karnataka tourism by showcasing our rich culture and art”.

