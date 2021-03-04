Spread the love



















Documentary Film on Life of Mgr RFC Mascarenhas ‘On Wings of Love’, Released

Mangaluru: The documentary film on the life and the mission of the Servant of God, Raymond Francis Camillus Mascarenhas and the Congregation he founded, titled ‘On Wings of Love’, was released on March 4, 2021, at St Theresa’s School Hall, Bendur, at 10:30 am. Fr Paul Melwyn D’Souza OFM Cap. Episcopal Vicar for Religious, Mangalore Diocese released the Documentary and Fr Vincent Monteiro, Dean, Episcopal City Varado, and the Parish Priest of St Sebastian’s Parish blessed the gathering.

The Students of St Theresa’s School, Bendur, led the audience into prayer.

The Documentary produced by the Bethany Generalate, Mangalore, was directed, videographed and scripted by Fr Edwin Vas SVD,

Head of the Communication Department, Ishvani Kendra, Pune. Sr Jyoti BS, Covener for the Centenary Media and Publicity Committee, supported by the Generalate and the Sisters of the Congregation, coordinated the programme.

The Documentary aims at giving a glimpse of the birth, growth, call of the Servant of God, Raymond Francis Camillus Mascarenhas, as a priest, his ideals to be a compassionate pastor and his priestly ministry. His deep trust in the providence, prayer life, love for the Eucharist, Word of God, tender devotion to Mother Mary, St Therese, St Joseph, love and loyalty to the Mother Church. His pastoral work for the poor, sick, rural people, women and children in the parishes, his leadership in the parish, diocese, society, in the education field, social service, financial service, as a literary figure, as an orator, as a missionary, a lover of nature, the opportunities created for women and girl children for education and leadership in the church and society.

Secondly, it portrays the Servant of God as the Founder of an indigenous religious congregation of women with discernment in prayer, Bishop’s encouragement, the collaboration of the first four – Mother Martha, Sr Clare, Sr Gertrude and Sr Lourdes, the teachers of St Sebastian’s Primary School, Bendur, the elderly sisters and the trust of the people in the Founder.

Thirdly it highlights the suffering, poverty, criticism, share in the passion of Christ both of the Founder and the Sisters. The Founder’s deep trust in the Providence of God, patient perseverance amidst suffering, sickness and death of the sisters, expansion to Kerala, North Karnataka and the missionary work in Belgaum mission…

Fourthly, the Congregation’s birth and growth in Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, North and North East India, Europe – Italy, Germany, France, Africa – North-West Africa – Mauritania, Senegal, South East Africa – Tanzania, Asia – Nepal.

Fifthly the glimpses of the various activities of the Sisters – Prayer and Adoration, Pastoral, Educational, Social Service in the villages –poor, differently-abled, disabled girl children, women, old age homes, hospitals, clinics, frontier ministries – Safe Migration, Anti-human Trafficking, Aids/HIV, drug addicts, alcoholics, prisoners and Collaborative ministries with the dioceses, other religious men and women, laypeople are given.

The programme was presided over by Sr Rose Celine BS, the Superior General and the President of the Bethany Educational Society, who in her presidential address highlighted the salient features of the film. The Documentary was reviewed by Mrs Mavis Rodrigues, Secretary, Bendur Parish Council and Richard Alvares, Teacher, Sacred Hearts’ High School, Kulshekar. Convener of the Centenary Organising Committee, Sr Lillis BS, the Assistant Superior General welcomed the gathering and Sr Cecilia Mendonca BS, the Provincial Superior, Mangalore Province, proposed the vote of thanks.

The Congregation of the Sisters of the Little Flower of Bethany, Bendur, Mangalore, South Kanara, Karnataka-was founded on July 16, 1921, with the four pioneering members: Sr Clare, Sr Lourdes, Sr Gertrude from St Sebastian’s Church, Bendur, Mangalore, and Mother Martha from Falnir, Milagres Church, Mangalore.

The present Membership is 1380 Sisters from 21 States of India and South-East Africa – Tanzania. They are present in 26 states of India in 50 Dioceses and outside India in three Continents – 9 Countries and 12 dioceses i.e. Asia – India & Nepal, Europe- Vatican, Italy, Germany, France, Africa – Mauritania, Senegal, Tanzania.



