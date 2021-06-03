Spread the love



















Dog Power! This Stray Dog is Always ‘A Guest of Honour’ at Every City Police Events?

Mangaluru: Visit any of the four police stations in the City, and every one of them a bunch of stray dogs at the premises, either giving the cops company or guarding the police stations. In Bengaluru, stables are enjoying stray company at night, with the department adopting a bunch of stray dogs. Apart from accompanying cops on night patrol, the dogs are also guarding police stations. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao had said that the department wanted to make use of every resource available. “Beat constables who are patrolling alone at night can take dogs with them. Stray dogs can even guard the police station. Policemen can count on dogs for defence to some extent. Trained on simple commands, the dogs respond very well,” said Rao, adding that the dogs were experts in sniffing.

Once they put on a collar, the stray acted “like a guard dog”. These stray dogs are even friendly with the police personnel and also the visitors. Yes! That’s right! The idea was the brainchild of Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Rohini Katoch Sepat, who has ordered the 17 police stations in South Bangalore Division to feed the strays loitering around the stations. These indies will be trained by the dog squad experts to be watchdogs at the stations, some of which will be recruited into dog squads later. The 50-60 strays which lived around the station were earlier fed and taken care of by the residents and now the Bangalore Police want to do its part in the same.

The officials have already started giving basic training which includes ‘sit’, ‘stand’, ‘stay’, ‘jump’ to the dogs while feeding them. Kennels are being built for the dogs as well and they will be accompanying the officials on night patrols. BCP has also tied up with vets to take care of vaccinations and the general health of the dogs, in the process to help them get ready and stronger for the roles. We’re glad to hear this as research has proven that indie dogs are low maintenance and easy to care for when compared to exotic breeds and can easily replace the present dogs in the squad. This aside, the doggos are also being trained on how to behave with the public visiting police stations and identify miscreants. We truly hope this inspires more people to adopt indie pups and other pets instead of buying exotic breeds.

This is something that our Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar who always comes up with unique initiatives, should also try to adopt stray dogs (which are plenty here) and start training the way Bengaluru Police Stations are doing. And now coming to this STRAY DOG which has made Mangaluru Police Commissioner’s premises its HOME, is always seen amidst the police gathering or an event, which seems like it is Invited to be the “Guest of Honour”. Having been given many names by the police personnel, this dog responds to any names you call, and it comes to you wagging its tail, and of course, to be petted.

This stray dog is always seen loitering around in the police commissioner’s compound, and now it is always seen at the new temporary food canteen set up to serve lunch and dinner to the frontline aka cops who are toiling hard during the lockdown to see that people are adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines. Be it a police sport, or a Police March past, this dog is always in the front leading the march past. During the Crime Prevention Month which was marked by a RALLY on 17 December 2020 where the Mangaluru City Police were joined by the organizers of the Rally, Roshni Nilaya School of Social Work-Department of Criminology, and Biker Saviours-Bengaluru, and the rally which was taken from Clock Tower and back to the start point, this stray dog marched along from start to finish, which was so cute to admire.

And during this year’s theme of National Road Safety Week 2021 as “Sadak Suraksha- Jeevan Raksha”, where the Department of Police with the participation of colleges, social organizations had organized the 32nd National Road Safety Week which was flagged off by Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar on 20 January 2021 from the police commissioner’s office premises. Joined by police and fire personnel, home guards, colleges namely St Aloysius College, St Aloysius NSS, School of Social Work-Roshni Nilaya, Canara College, Lions/Leo Club, among others, the walkathon proceeded from Police Commissioner’s office via A B Shetty circle, Hampankatta Junction, K S Rao Road and culminated at T V Raman Pai Hall, near Navabharath circle, where a formal function was held. And our ‘Guest of Honour’ stray dog walked along the walkathon all the way from the start point till T V Raman Pai Hall- and it’s really strange that this dog was back at his ‘Home’ after the programme. Kudos to our furry-little friend!

If Bengaluru police have started recruiting and training stray dogs so that they can accompany the police force during patrolling at night and guard the police stations, an initiative, which has been categorically undertaken by the Bengaluru Police’s South Division, having 17 police stations under its jurisdiction, there are very good chances if this stray dog in police commissioner’s premises, is trained well, it could be one of the police squad dogs in catching the culprits in the future.

