Dogs find people infected with COVID-19

Most people think of working dogs at airports with the customs to find narcotics and explosives or as police dogs finding criminals or drugs. But they can detect a lot more, there are already dogs working in Helsinki Airport with finding people who are infected with COVID-19.

Several tests show that detecting dogs are able to find people infected with Covid19 from only smelling them. This way no one needs a test to be done and wait for the result and is quicker and safer for all. And people can have fewer for any other reason than Covid19 without being put in quarantine or not allowed into a country.

COVID-19 in India

In December 2019 signals about a new form of flu started to be heard in Wuhan, China. And in early March 2020, it was declared a pandemic. The pandemic was feared to hit countries like India that is so heavily populated extra hard. But studies have shown that the number of infected people who have needed intensive care or have died in covid19 is lower in India than in many other countries. No one knows why this is, but good immune system from constant exposure of different viruses and bacteria’s is highly believed to be the reason for India’s population doing so well.

You can read more about how covid19 has infected different countries around the world at the WHOs official site.

How do they do it?

When training detecting dogs a sample of what you want the dog to detect is presented to the dog and a treat or play is offered to the dog just after. That is repeated a couple of times and then the sample is put in one of several containers and the dog is given positive feedback when finding the container with the sample of choice.

Freeze or sit

This takes different time to teach the dog. Depending on the smell, working environment and how dangerous the substance that the dog shall identify and indicate to the handler different ways to communicate. Sometimes the dog freezes the nose against the area where the substance is, some dogs are trained to sit and stare at the finding.

Smelling the sweat

The dogs working with finding Covid19- positive persons have been trained on samples of sweat from several infected persons who were in different hospitals. That way the trainers can be sure that it wasn´t different hospital smells the dog got trained to detect.

When the dog knows what smell they are working for they start blind tests so that the dog really only marks the smell it is trained to. Meat, perfume and sweat from people with other illnesses then Covid19 are presented to the dogs. If they mark the wrong things, they can´t start working as a covid19 detecting dog.

It´s not yet established what makes people who have been transmitted with covid19 smell different than other cases of flu. But something gives them a common smell that the dogs can detect. Maybe it is something in the deadly virus that is sweated out.

A well-trained dog can work for many hours and not find anything, and suddenly the substance it is supposed to find is there and the dog marks its presence. When tests are made at these dogs they show a close to 100% accuracy. Drug finding machines are not that accurate, they can show the presence of a drug and then it shows that it is a substance related to the drug and not the drug itself. It can feel very scary if an innocent person is shown a positive drug swab before a second test is made and the person is freed of accusation.

The dog for the job – from sniffing to racing in the gambling business

A dog that is not trained in a correct way is very unreliable and can start missing the substance and can also pretend in a very convincing way that it has found what it is trained to. It takes an incredibly special dog to be able to learn different substances. Most that can make it are bred for this kind of missions for generations, selected in the litter and trained from an early age and for years by highly educated trainers. And even after all that, not all that has come this far makes it to be a working dog for the customs or police.

Dogs have been bred in generations for different jobs, herding dogs helping their owners to move and keep their goats in place, that way they can make the humans' life a bit easier or just for the fun of working together.

Around the globe

It´s not just dogged in Finland’s capital Helsinki dogs are trained, in the UK dogs are trained to help to single out persons who are infected with covid19. In Chile, South America police dogs are being trained to be able to find people who are positive to the new flu infection as well as doing their ordinary work as drug-detecting dogs.

Bur more countries are testing to have dogs to help them detect persons who are infected. Maybe can they work in hospitals and mark those that are infected so that they can be isolated early?

More than finding the flu

There are already medical dogs who can alert their owners who are living with diabetes when their blood sugar is dropping. And trained dogs who are owned by people who have epilepsy can warn their owner before they have a seizure and give them a chance to put themself in safety. And dogs can learn to find skin cancer from just smelling a person. This is just a few examples of what they can do for us if they are professionally trained.

Dog detection as a health dog and for competition

There are several ways to use a dog’s amazing sense of smell than to work as a detection dog. There are several competition disciplines that involve dogs’ fantastic noses. Tracking persons and searching special objects are used in different ways around the globe as leisure around the globe.

These skills can be developed into finding people who have buried in masses after an earthquake or landslide. Or finding bodies underwater or buried under several meters of soil. There are international teams who travel around the world helping after such devastating events.

But they can also learn to find landmines after a war, but more often rats are trained for this as their lightweight bodies do not set them off. A well-trained dog is also a poacher worst enemy as they assist wildlife guardians in tracking them and their snares.

To learn more about where you can learn how to be a trainer for detecting dogs you can read here.