Doha Indian Cultural Center Mark ‘Azadi ki Amrut Mahotsav’ with Various Contests

Doha : Indian Cultural center as part of the mega celebration for the Azadi ki Amrut Mahotsav – organized an Art, Postcard, and Rangoli competition at Bhavans Public School on August 5th, 2022 with multiple patriotic themes. An overwhelming response of 500 plus registrations was received.

The chief guest for the event was Sachin Dinkar Sankpal- First secretary(Culture and Education) Embassy of India. During his address – he appreciated the parent’s support and encouragement for their children’s active participation in the series of Independence Day celebrations and that this opportunity would help the current generation to know and understand the history of our freedom struggle.

The President of ICC addressed the gathering and highlighted that the students who have participated in today’s competition would be proud to celebrate 100 years of freedom 25 years from now. This event was coordinated by Sumaa Mahesh Gowda – an active member of the ICC Women’s Forum. Mrs. Gowda thanked the entire team and said that the success of this event was due to the abundance of support from the volunteer team and ICC management committee.

Vice President of ICC Subramanya Hebbagilu thanked Bhavan school management and their staff for all the kind support. The other dignitaries present were the past president of ICC and the chairman of Azadi ki Amrut Mahotsav Celebrations AP Manikantan, chairman of advisory ICC Mr. KS Prasad, and Vice President ICC Subramanya Hebbagilu.

The winners of this event would receive their prizes in the upcoming grand celebrations for this month. Other scheduled competitions Essay, poem, and Freedom Quiz are to be held on August 14th. All these competition themes are based on Indian Independence. Indian residents in Qatar are requested to follow mega series of events on the ICC Facebook page : https://photos.app.goo.gl/ 46JuXqbVACceTrwRA

