Don Bosco Church Celebrates International Women’s Day

Bengaluru: The International Women’s day was celebrated with great exuberance and joy at the Don Bosco Church Lingarajapuram here on March 6 and 7, 2021.

A group of about 50 energetic and enthusiastic women from the Self Help Groups (SHG), Women Cell, Rotary Club – Bengaluru Kalyan and other Individual women of the Parish met on March 5. The Women leaders from the SHG and Women Cell conducted various cultural events such as singing, Rangoli and wealth from waste to keep the women engaged. Auxilium Sisters Alice and Maria conducted some group activities of musical chair, bombing the city and group discussions to bring teamwork and collaboration among the women.

The Women’s Day Celebration commenced on March 7 afternoon with elaborate programmes. The MCs Lydia and Maria, in high spirits, addressed the gathering and set the mood for the celebration. The event began with ‘Praise and Worship’.

Fr Aloysius Santiago, Parish Priest and Rector of Don Bosco Church welcomed the chief guest, Brinda Adiga and Vasanthi, the president of Women’s Cell, felicitated the chief guest. The other guests present at the event were Valery George – president of Rotary Club Bengaluru Kalyan, Shyla and Regina from Rotary Club. The guests lit the lamp, signifying Jesus the light who would enlighten the lives of the women gathered.

Fr. Aloysius Santiago, Brinda Adiga and Regina inspired the women with their enlightening speeches. Brinda Adiga called upon the women to value the importance of having a ‘ME time’, and the highlights of her brief was how the women could support each other, which would lead them to solid empowerment.

The SHG groups entertained the crowd through their skit and dance. This power pack performance left the crowd enthralled.

Latha, secretary, Women’s Cell, coordinated the prize distribution for the previous day’s events.

The Women’s Day celebration inspired and left many women motivated, said Fr Aloysius.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Rubina.