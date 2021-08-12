Spread the love



















Don Bosco Church Holds Sunday as National Youth Day & Strives For Membership Enhancement

“Dare to Hope, Love to Serve”

Bengaluru: Don Bosco Church Lingarajapuram (DBCL) observed Sunday last as a Membership Drive Day for the youth of the parish. It was a memorable day not only for the youth of the parish but for all others as well, said one of the youths present on the occasion. The motto, ‘Dare to Hope, Love to Serve’ with which Don Bosco Youth, Lingarajapuram had held the inauguration and membership day of the Youth Group here. August 8, 2021, was also celebrated as National Youth Sunday.

Out of the 52 registered members, 43 of them were present for the event. The membership drive began with the Holy Mass in the morning, presided over by Fr. Aloysius Santiago, Rector and Parish Priest of DBCL. After the homily, the oath-taking ceremony was conducted and the young people were given a rosary each after the Communion.

As deemed fitting to begin the youth activities as any other function to begin in the presence of God for a divine touch, a Holy Mass was considered ideal for the day prior to the solemn inaugural ceremony in the auditorium, keeping all Covid-19 protocols.

Sr. Alice Chacko, former vice-provincial of FMA (Salesian Sisters), Bangalore Province was the chief guest on the occasion. In her inaugural address, she spoke on the motto itself, calling on the young people to forge ahead with hope and to be at the service of humanity in these testing times.

Rev. Jude Poopana SDB, the Asst. Parish Priest, Fr James SDB, student priest and Fr William D’Souza SDB, Regional Youth Director of Bosco Youth, Karnataka graced the occasion with their presence. The inaugural ceremony and the membership day ended with a fellowship meal together.

Due to the present situation, more youth of the locality and neighbouring parishes could not make themselves available for the first of this sort in the history of the parish. Fr Santiago, a man of all seasons, mingles with people of all age groups with ease, is the driving force behind several programmes conducted through thick and thin despite all odds. He easily gets the support of people from all walks of life. Fr Aloysius Santiago, a preacher, is much sought after for his talents and communication skills in a number of languages.

