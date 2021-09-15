Spread the love



















Don Bosco Church Organises Vaccination Drive For Covid-19

Bengaluru: Don Bosco Church here organized the fourth round of Covid-19 vaccination drive of Covishield for 18 years and above on September 14.

Fr Jude Joseph sdb, the Assistant Parish Priest, inaugurating the drive urged people of all walks of life not to hesitate to receive vaccination as this was the need of the time with the vast majority of the Indian population has already taken it. This is a precautionary measure to prevent Covid-19 from spreading. Fr Jude also reminded those present to be cautious and to follow the protocols at all times. He said people should be happy that the Government and BBMP made the vaccination available to them in their own locality. Fr Jude who joined the parish team recently also prayed prior to the launch of the programme for the people who were going to receive the vaccination and the team of health workers and officials.

Around 200 people made use of the opportunity and were vaccinated. While thanking the volunteers who were part of the team of organizers from Don Bosco, the Congress Party workers and Dr Sukanya of the UPHC (Urban Public Health Centre), Fr Aloysius Santiago, SDB, Parish Priest, Don Bosco Church Lingarajpuram, expressed his desire to make Ward No.49, Sarvagnya Nagar Constituency Corona free ward. He said he wished to create awareness among people dwelling in and around Lingarajapuram to get themselves vaccinated. Fr Santiago also wanted to safeguard the area by encouraging people to take precautionary steps.

“Since April 2021, we have started campaigning on Vaccination. Vaccination was conducted for five days at a stretch for the age group of 45 and above. People were reluctant initially; Fr. Aloysius Santiago who is also the rector of the parish formed a team that educated people on how this vaccination would help save their lives.

Masks were distributed on few occasions to migrants. Provisions were given to people of Gulbarga and Bellary districts besides Fortune Tellers and such other floating population. People were educated on the need for hygiene and sanitation. Repeated and continuous awareness programmes were conducted and the required assistance was rendered to them and follow up done, he stated.

Most of the people around have been vaccinated and the same strategy was applied to Janaki Ram slums. DBSL (Don Bosco Shrine Lingarajapuram) took up another programme of feeding the people with lunch and dinner for at least 500 every day for six months during Corona for as many were jobless and in abject poverty.

A three-day camp was conducted in August and the Don Bosco Service team vaccinated around 300 members of the slum community. Last week they had done Covaxin vaccination for 200 people and on September 14, Covishield for another 200. They plan to cover at least1000 in the Janakiram Layout slum, in the Mosque, Don Bosco Centre and also at Government School at Kachakarnahalli migrant colony near here. “We plan to continue this vaccination drive till we achieve the motto- ‘Let’s work for Corona Free Ward.”

