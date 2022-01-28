‘Don Bosco Hall’ was a Home Away from Home! My History with Konkani Natak Sabha’- NRI Joe D’souza and a Naturalized US Citizen residing in Souza Lane, Kadri, Mangaluru, presently visiting his family in Las Vegas, USA.

Mangaluru: On the outset before going further into my article, I would like to congratulate Fr Melwyn D’souza-the President of Konkani Natak Sabha (KNS) and his energetic Board members and other team members for their initiative in giving a new look to Don Bosco Hall, and successfully completing within a time limit. Kudos galore to you all. While many of Konkani lovers, and well-wishers of Konkani Natala Sabha and Don Bosco Hall gathered in large number for the inauguration of the Renovated Don Bosco Hall on 27 January 2022, inaugurated and blessed by Bishop of Mangalore Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, along with other VIP’s, it was on 19-8- 1951, when the original Don Bosco Hall was blessed by Rt Rev L L D’souza-the then Vicar General of Mangalore Diocese, and inaugurated by A R Rajaratna B A-the Collector and District Magistrate of South Kanara –and I was just a child then.

THE LOOK OF DON BOSCO HALL IN 1952….

…..AND THE LOOK OF DON BOSCO HALL IN 2022

The foundation stone for this project was laid on 19-9-1948 by Capuchin priest Rev Fr Richard OFM- the Capuchin Provincial Head, to mark the fifth anniversary of Konkani Nataka Sabha , on a 52 cents land purchased for Rs 30,000 the, which presently will be in whopping crores of rupees. Though the funding for the construction of the building proved to be a difficult task, the Jesuit priest George A. Pai and Capuchin friar Philip Neri took it as a challenge and completed the building construction project with the help of various generous donors. St. Don Bosco was chosen as the patron and guardian of Konkani Natak Sabha. Hence the building came to be known as Don Bosco Hall. On the occasion of the hall inauguration, a play ‘Sapan Va Nij Gazal’, written by M. P. D’Sa was performed on the new stage.

KNS was officially inaugurated when its FIRST drama “Vignant Jeeth” written by renowned writer P B D’sa,was staged at the academy hall of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru 19 September 1943 This occasion proved to be the initiation for establishing the Konkani Natak Sabha. Hence it is considered to be the Foundation Day of Konkani Natak Sabha. *‘Natak Dwarim Dharmic Saadhan’* is the motto of Konkani Natak Sabha”. And from 1964, KNS has been organizing competitions such as singing, dance, poetry, elocution and many events for the people of the “Rome of the East-Mangalore”, to promote Konkani Culture and Language.

And this is when I started to involve myself in various activities of KNS, especially participating in singing and stage plays. No doubt that the Konkani Natak Sabha is the mother institution of Mangalore Konkani theatre Don Bosco Hall .It has served as the venue to showcase Konkani drama and performing arts. Konkani Natak Sabha was the brainchild of the Jesuit priest Rev. George Albuquerque Pai. The Konkani Natak Sabha, founded by the Jesuit priest Rev. George Albuquerque Pai, was continued, nurtured and groomed by the Capuchin priest Rev. Philip Neri. In its initial years, the Milagres School premises served as the venue for the meetings, dramas and other activities of Konkani Natak Sabha.

Capuchin priest Fr. Philip Neri was our family friend, and he used to visit our home often. My Mother was a regular singer at St Francis Xavier- Bejai church and also at Capuchin Friars Chapel. Following in my mother’s footsteps, I too showed keen interest in singing, and joined as a singer leading the choir with solo singing at St. Aloysius High School/Chapel. I was a Member of St. Aloysius Band played where I played Flute, clarinet, cornet, side Drums and Lead Drum. I also started acting in dramas also, and this where my interest in stage plays kicked in, and KNS-Don Bosco Hall provided me an opportunity to explore and unleash my hidden talents, in singing and acting.

When I was in 10th grade, Fr.Philip Neri Took me to Don Bosco Hall, to take part in the Diocese Catholic schools singing competition. This was my maiden appearance, after which I became a Regular Member of Konkani Natak Sabha. And Don Bosco Hall became yet another Home Away from My Home, since I was in the hall most of the time, in the evenings. And here I made friends with M.P.D’Sa, Simon Rasquinha, Arthur Rasquinha( Owner of Simon company-son of Simon Rasquinha-and my classmate), J.B. Rasquinha, Edward Quadros (Comedian), Vincent Kamath, Fredrick Fernandes( Freddie Fernandes), Wilfred Rebimbus, among many others.

In 1962 I played a part of Beggar along with Edward Quadros, and in 1963 I took part in big roles, which made me well known among drama lovers. And in many religious plays I acted as Jesus Christ and Apostle Thomas. There were two people impersonating JESUS, among which I was one and the other was Freddie Fernandes. Since there were quite a few religious plays taking place as part of Easter and Christmas, I decided to buy a donkey with the help of my cousin (Late) Bennette Mathias, of Rosario church. I trained the Donkey very well for one month, feeding it sumptuously and training it to carry Jesus ( acted by Freddy Fernandes)- and the donkey did a superb job by remaining calm.

Freddy did most of the Jesus part -such as joining with twelve Apostles during the Last Supper scene. He washed the feet of the Apostles in the act. He also traveled carrying the cross and then getting crucified. I also got the chance to become Jesus in a stage play-when they tied me and whipped me with chords.My performance in this Jesus role was so emotional it made the audience shed tears. I also recorded the sound of a Rooster voice on the cassette and played it during the Apostle Judas facing King Pilot scene.

Yet another unique adventure I did along was with Lawrence Fernandes (Brother of Fredric Fernandes) who owned the Lawrence & Co-electric contractors near Don Bosco hall then. We together designed the lights, with Dimmer mode with our own ideas. Those days there were NO DIMMERS. Our idea was to create darkness when JESUS DIED ON CROSS scene, and it was a hit. We were successful in our Project which made the audience shiver with Fear of the Darkness and flashing lights depicting lightning. We dimmed the lights gradually while Jesus was breathing His last on the Cross.

As part of Don Bosco Hall & Konkani Natak Sabha, I have done a lot of Electrical work as a kind gesture and as courtesy with the help from the Lawrence Brothers electrical shop who provided me electrical items free of cost. Most of the electrical fittings were done by me along with the help of Fernandes Brothers, and while the Don Bosco Hall got its new look after an Extreme-Makeover, I still feel proud to say that I too have played a vital role in the activities that took place at this hall through Konkani Nataka Sabha. And in the same time feel sad that i was not able to grace the occasion of the inauguration of the Renovated Hall, since I am still stuck in Las Vegas, USA with my family members, and due to the present Pandemic fear had to postpone my return to Mangaluru which was scheduled during the first week of January 2022.



Once again on a final note, I want to extend my heartfelt congrats to Fr Melwyn D’souza-the President of Konkani Nataka Sabha, and all the Board KNS Board Members- and also to Fr. Peter Cyprian D’souza-the former President of KNS, and my good neighbour (managing Athma Jyothi Ashram) in Souza Lane, Kadri, Mangaluru. Keep up the good work that you all are entrusted with, and I wish all God’s blessings, and my blessings as impersonator of “Jesus” and born as Joe D’souza? .

ABOUT AUTHOR :

Joseph (Joe) D’souza is a NRI and naturalized US Citizen having worked sas a electrical engineer at a renowned company in Chicago suburbs, USA for over four decades. After retiring he moved back to Mangaluru few years ago, residing at his ancestral home located in Souza Lane, Kadri Road, Mangaluru. Keeping his retired life busy, he has been involved in many social service activities, and has been a close friend of local police force helping them whenever needed. He has also contributed many articles to Mangalorean.com . Presently he is in Las Vegas, USA visiting his family members, and he happens to be the elder brother of Alfie D’souza-a journo with Mnagalorean.com

