Spread the love



















Don Bosco Shrine Distributes Grocery Kits to Poor, Needy & Hakki Pikki Community

Bengaluru: The second wave of Covid-19 has made life all the more difficult to the ordinary workers and they struggle even for a full meal daily, said, Fr Aloysius Santiago. Life has, indeed, become very miserable for the Hakki Pikki community near the border of Karnataka and Andhra at Gouribidanur, he added. Reaching out to those people in need, Fr. Aloysius, Rector and Parish Priest of Don Bosco Shrine, Lingarajapuram, near here, distributed free grocery kits to them on June 3.

The Hakki Pikki Community earns its livelihood by selling handicrafts. The current lockdown in Karnataka with its repeated extensions has made their survival very hard. “Identifying their need and providing them with the daily necessities Fr. Aloysius has done a commendable service,” said M T Hanumatha Reddy, the president of the Panchayat.

At this critical time in our lives, when humanity is battling disease and death, we are witnessing the power of human kindness and courage, Hanumantha remarked and added saying, the kits the suffering people received are nothing but gifts from God for this challenging pandemic. Wanting to be part of the solution is the noblest act of this time, Hanumantha pointed out.

Over 200 kits were given to physically challenged ones of Kolar, Malur and KGF. The Don Bosco Shrine under the leadership of Fr Aloysius also considered Covid-affected families and transgenders of the area for the kits containing the items required for the daily needs. Fr Santiago included the food kits for the poor and migrants living in the slums of Lingarajapuram. Don Bosco Church with the help of various agencies on earlier occasions also distributed food kits to the deserving people in and around the Church.

Like this: Like Loading...