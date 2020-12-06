Spread the love



















Don Bosco Shrine Distributes Partitions For Auto Drivers

Bengaluru: Don Bosco (DB) Shrine Lingarajapuram, near here, in association with Lions Club Bangalore (LCB) Pyramid distributed 15 auto partitions to help the drivers protect themselves and their customers from spreading COVID infections while they continue with their everyday business during these difficult times to support their families.

Fr Aloysius Santiago, Parish Priest, Don Bosco Church, initiated the drive to support and care for the below poverty line drivers at a brief function in front of the Church on December 5.

The pastor of the D B Shrine found most of the auto drivers seldom practiced the Government order to separate the passengers from the drivers. He met a few auto drivers who confided to him that they struggled to make both ends meet. He looked around for support and LCB was quick to accept his proposal for the partitions for the poor auto drivers. A number of people of the locality also extended him their moral support by being present during the distribution.

Fr Santiago has accorded such support and help even in the past for the needy around. The people concerned have always expressed their appreciation for and gratitude to him for his magnanimity and caring nature, including the spiritual growth in people entrusted to him.



