Donate Blood-Get 1 Litre Petrol! Nearly 50 Donated BLOOD and availed this Gift Offer in Vittal

Mangaluru : ”Gift of Blood is Gift of Life! Blood is a lifeline and its value is only recognized when we are in need of it to save the lives of our near and dear ones . Do you feel you don’t have much to offer? You have the most precious resource of all: the ability to save a life by donating blood! Help share this invaluable gift with someone in need. If you’re a blood donor, you’re a hero to someone, somewhere, who received your gracious gift of life. The finest gesture one can make is to save life by donating Blood. The blood donor of today may be the recipient of tomorrow.

We should all know that “Blood” is an important resource, both for planned treatments and urgent interventions. It can help patients suffering from life-threatening conditions live longer and with a higher quality of life, and supports complex medical and surgical procedures. Blood is also vital for treating the wounded during emergencies of all kinds (natural disasters, accidents, armed conflicts, etc.) and has an essential, life-saving role in maternal and perinatal care. And in order to support and bring awareness about Blood Donation, a Blood Donation Camp was organized on Sunday, 4 April 2021 by Bantwal Taluk Light and Sound Dealers’ Union Vittal Zone, Mangalapadavu Ideal Fuels, Vittal Lions Club and Mangaluru KMC Hospital at the government school, Okkettoor.

But this Blood Donation was so unique that usually as a common practice after donating blood the organizers offer a juice box , however, in this blood donation camp, the donors were offered petrol instead of juice, which at present is one of the BEST GIFT one can get during the rise in petrol prices. The organizers as a kind gesture for the first 50 blood donors, offered one litre petrol or diesel free of cost, an initiative was taken for the FIRST time by the organizers. The blood donors who were given coupons after donating blood, were welcomed to fill their vehicle tank at the Ideal petrol bunk .The organizers said that this move was meant to attract more blood donors, and it was no doubt a good gift during the present rise in the cost of petrol.

Speaking over the phone to Team Mangalorean Rasheed Vitla of Mangalapadav Ideal Fuels, a petrol bunk said, “While there is a big shortage of blood in hospitals during the post-corona period, there is a need for blood very seriously. With this unique plan of donating one litre blood to each donor was a move to encourage people to come forward and donate blood without making any fuss and excuses, and the idea did work, where nearly 50 donated blood and were presented with the petrol gift coupon.

This Blood Donation Camp was of BIG help, since DK faces a severe blood shortage since they couldn’t organize any blood donation camps and also that not many blood donors were coming forward during this recent Coronavirus outbreak. The fear about the coronavirus kept people from wanting to donate blood. But Healthy individuals were needed to donate now to help patients counting on life saving blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma. “Why Donate Blood? You don’t need a special reason to give blood; you just need your own reason. Some of us give blood because we were asked by a friend. Some know that a family member or a friend might need blood some day. Some believe it is the right thing we do. The number one reason donors say they give blood is because they “want to help others.”

Whatever your reason, the need is constant and your contribution is important for a healthy and reliable blood supply. And you’ll feel good knowing you’ve helped change a life. So when you give blood, you are giving someone another chance at life. One day that someone may be your close relative, a friend, a loved one—or even one of YOU. By donation of blood means a few minutes to YOU, but a lifetime for somebody else. Pass it around. Share a little, care a little – Donate Blood.



