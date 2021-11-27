Donate Blood Save Lives! 3-NCC Wings of St Aloysius College Donate Blood to Mark NCC Day

Donate Blood Save Lives! 3-NCC Wings (Army, Navy & Air Wing) of St Aloysius College Donate Blood to Mark NCC Day on Saturday, 27 November 2021

Mangaluru: ”Gift of Blood is Gift of Life! Blood is a lifeline and its value is only recognized when we are in need of it to save the lives of our near and dear ones . Do you feel you don’t have much to offer? You have the most precious resource of all: the ability to save a life by donating blood! Help share this invaluable gift with someone in need. If you’re a blood donor, you’re a hero to someone, somewhere, who received your gracious gift of life. The finest gesture one can make is to save life by donating Blood. The blood donor of today may be the recipient of tomorrow.

We should all know that “Blood” is an important resource, both for planned treatments and urgent interventions. It can help patients suffering from life-threatening conditions live longer and with a higher quality of life, and supports complex medical and surgical procedures. Blood is also vital for treating the wounded during emergencies of all kinds (natural disasters, accidents, armed conflicts, etc.) and has an essential, life-saving role in maternal and perinatal care.

The Nation cadet Corp (N.C.C) is the organization, which is regulated under the Ministry of Defence; It act as the body to provide the basic military training that inculcate the feeling of comradeship, courage, honesty and above all the patriotic The Motto of NCC: “UNITY AND DISCIPLINE “ The NCC Day is observed on the four Sunday of November. The NCC was formed on 15th July 1948, However, the NCC day is observed throughout the country, on the fourth Sunday of November, because it was on that day in 1947 that the first units were raised in Delhi. -a committee under HN Kundru was set up in 1946 under the directives of the first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. –to consider the establishment of a nationwide cadet corps, (which was born through the Act of Parliament on 15th July 1948) –The first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru presided over the function of raising the first NCC Unit at Delhi on the last Sunday of Nov 1948 . –Hence this day is celebrated!

However, to mark the NCC Day, the three NCC Units (Army, Navy and Air Wing) of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru observed the DAY, a one day earlier on Saturday, 27 November 2021 with a BLOOD DONATION CAMP, where 197 NCC Cadets registered, and after health check up/procedures only 132 cadets were able to donate blood. The Camp was held in association with RED CROSS, and with District Wenlock Hospital, Mangaluru, under the supervision of Dr Sharath Kumar Rao- the Senior Consultant & HOD, Immunohematology and Blood Transfusion, Nodal Officer ICMR, Government Wenlock Hospital, who also presided over the formal programme. Other dignitaries seated on the dais were- Dr Alwyn D’sa-Registrar of the College; College NCC Army in-charge Shakin Raj; NCC Air Wing In-Charge Alwyn Misquith; and NCC Navy In-Charge Hariprasad. Ms Reema and Regi George, both in-charge of Red Cross of St Aloysius College also graced the occasion.

This Blood Donation Camp was of BIG help, since Mangaluru faced a severe blood shortage since they couldn’t organize any blood donation camps and also that not many blood donors were coming forward during this recent Coronavirus outbreak. The fear about the coronavirus kept people from wanting to donate blood. But Healthy individuals were needed to donate now to help patients counting on lifesaving blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sharath Kumar Rao J said, “Donating is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood.At Wenlock Hospital we have implemented additional precautions to ensure safety of the donors and staff. This blood shortage could impact patients who need surgery, victims of car and other vehicle accidents and other emergencies, or patients fighting cancer. One of the most important things you can do to ensure that the Blood Bank doesn’t have another health care crisis on top of Coronavirus- is to give BLOOD now. And I am happy to see many of you cadets and NCC Officers have come forward to donate blood”.

“Why Donate Blood? You don’t need a special reason to give blood; you just need your own reason. Some of us gave blood because we were asked by a friend. Some know that a family member or a friend might need blood some day. Some believe it is the right thing we do. The number one reason donors say they give blood is because they “want to help others.” Whatever your reason, the need is constant and your contribution is important for a healthy and reliable blood supply. And you’ll feel good knowing you’ve helped change a life. The actual blood donation typically takes less than 10-15 minutes. The entire process, from the time you arrive to the time you leave, takes less than an hour. Five-10 minutes of one blood donor’s time + 350 ml. of blood = One life saved ! So when you give blood, you are giving someone another chance at life. One day that someone may be your close relative, a friend, a loved one—or even one of YOU. By donation of blood means a few minutes to YOU, but a lifetime for somebody else” added Dr Sharath.

Also speaking on the occasion, guest of honour Dr Alwyn D’sa said, “I feel proud to say that St Aloysius College is the only institution in the state having the three full-fledged NCC Wings, and it is overwhelming to note that a large number of the NCC cadets have come forward to donate blood. Mangalore Jesuit Educational Society (MJES) which runs St Aloysius College, has the vision and mission of “Creating Men and Women for and with others”, who in turn will be the agents of change in forging a more just, humane, eco-friendly and gender sensitive society. Therefore, the institution intends to foster: Every Aloysian shares to invoke hope in the society. Your decision to come forward to donate blood will be greatly appreciated by the management, and you are really making a difference with your kind gesture in this regard. Keep up the good work that you all are entrusted with, and may God bless you all”.

Ms Roshel Liza D’sa of NCC Air Wing & her Mom Ms Leena D’sa are the Proud 1st Time Blood Donors

Among the donors who came forward to donate blood was a mother and daughter duo, who were donating blood for the first time. Ms Roshel Liza D’sa, the First year B Sc student of St Aloysius College, and a NCC Air Wing cadet along with her mom, Ms Leena D’sa were the generous donors of blood at the camp. Speaking to Team Mangalorean they said, “Blood is something we all expect to be there for us when we need it, yet very few of us come forward actively to give blood – many people would not be alive today if it wasn’t for the generosity of blood donors. We decided to donate blood because it’s something we can do to save others lives. It takes very little time, it helps people who really need it, and we feel better that we did. Blood donation is the easiest and the most powerful way to make an impact. With each unit you give, you can save up to 4 lives! Glad we were the proud blood donors”

The vote of thanks was delivered by Sgt Violla D’sa of NCC Army Wing, and the programme was compered by CSUO Manish Bhat of NCC Air Wing. About 15 staff of District Wenlock Hospital Blood Bank under supervision of Dr Sharath Kumar, and Ashok and Antony, both in-charge of Wenlock Blood Bank assisted in the smooth process of Blood Donation.

In conclusion, in my perspective, “When you donate blood, one may ask-Where would your blood be going? Who would be helped by it? The answer is simple, Your blood could save the life of a mother? A father? A son or daughter? A baby? An adult? A person battling cancer, sickle cell disease or may be a person involved in a vehicle accident? Blood donation is a simple, four-step process: registration, medical history and mini-physical, donation and refreshments. It is a safe process, and a sterile needle is used only once for each donor and then discarded.

Whatever your reason, the need is constant and your contribution is important for a healthy and reliable blood supply. And you’ll feel good knowing you’ve helped change a life. So when you give blood, you are giving someone another chance at life. One day that someone may be your close relative, a friend, a loved one—or even one of YOU. By donation of blood means a few minutes to YOU, but a lifetime for somebody else. Pass it around. Share a little, care a little – Donate Blood.

A life may depend on a gesture from you, a bottle of Blood. To give blood you need neither extra strength nor extra food, and you will save a life. Blood Donation will cost you nothing but it will save a life! Tears of a mother cannot save her Child. But your Blood can. To the young and healthy it’s no loss. To the sick it’s the hope of life. Donate Blood to give back life. Blood is meant to circulate. So why not come forward and donate blood and save a life or lives! Team Mangalorean makes a humble request to our readers to come forward and donate blood, at any BLOOD BANK centres in the City.