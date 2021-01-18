Donate Hair, Donate Confidence! CODP organized ‘Hair Donation’ as part of ‘SPARSHA’ Campaign

Spread the love



















Donate Hair, Donate Confidence! Canara Organisation for Development and Peace (CODP) organized ‘Hair Donation’ as part of ‘SPARSHA’ Campaign, against Cancer by creating awareness on this dreaded disease.

Mangaluru: Donate Hair, Donate Confidence! Canara Organisation for Development and Peace (CODP) organized ‘Hair Donation’ as part of ‘SPARSHA’ Campaign, against Cancer by creating awareness on this dreaded disease, and with an aim to create awareness, to inspire people to donate their healthy hair for a noble cause to someone who needs it and make them feel complete from within. The minimum length of hair required for the donation is 12 inches. It is a kind, generous and satisfying way for those who want to give something back to society to show that they care. Hair loss during chemotherapy or radiation is the most physical apparent sign of cancer disease.

The Mangalore Diocesan Developmental NGO – CODP runs “SPARSHA” – Campaign against Cancer by creating awareness on this dreaded disease which was launched in December 2019 with an initiative instilling hope, awareness, detection, treatment and prevention of cancer. This is an initiative of CODP towards cancer free society. Cancer starts off very slowly then it severely effects our body. We will be alert for a while and tend to forget to get treated. We need people who create hope. CODP has done a tremendous job in initiating SPARSHA to create awareness on cancer.

Donating hair for cancer patients is both easy and rewarding and anyone can do so. Your hair that takes so long to grow can be made into a beautiful wig for someone who really needs it to maintain a positive body image after her hair is shed due to chemotherapy. Yes, the need is great- Hair is an important part of our looks and the way we project ourselves to the world. Hair is precious and even more so to someone who loses it suddenly due to medical reasons. For cancer patients, hair loss is the most stressful and traumatic side effect of chemotherapy and radiation treatment. This effect on their appearance can be a further setback to patients who are already enduring physical and emotional hardship. The patients lose their identity, lack self-esteem and have lowered morale.

And for that matter, CODP organized a drive called “Hair Donation”, aiming to help the poor patients with free wigs, in collaboration with “Hair Bank” Thrissur. Fr. Vincent Dsouza, Designate Director CODP said donating hair is a noble act of charity. He welcomed the gathering and appreciated the hair donors for taking this initiative and showing a kind gesture towards the cancer patients. Fr.Oswald Monteiro, Director CODP spoke of the sufferings faced by cancer patients during the course of treatment. Having cancer is bad enough, but being robbed of dignity and self-esteem is even worse. He congratulated all the hair donors saying they are bringing a smile back on the face of poor patients. He wished many more would be motivated to do this noble cause, by this noble activity.

Two young child donors viz, Viola Nia Lobo studying in first standard and Jazlin Mishal Dlima studying in fourth standard willingly donated their beautiful long hair for the cause. Seven students studying in various colleges of Mangaluru viz, Ms. Alrine Clevita D’costa, Ms. Sharel Vinitha Menezes, Ms. Sharitha Menezes, Ms. Shrada S Bhat, Ms. Zeena Wilma Concessao, Ms. Rosmy M Shaji, Ms. Mohitha T Bhandary donated 12 inches of hair. All hair donors were very glad to have got the chance to donate their hair. As a token of gratitude all the hair donors were honored with a memento by Fr.Oswald Monteiro. Three more hair donors viz, Ms Riya D’Mello, Ms Icchaa Sujir donated 12 inches hair and Mrs Abigail also donated 20 inches hair for this good cause. Those who were present for this program not only appreciated this activity of CODP, but were also inspired to donate their hair. Ms. Shilpa Dsouza Coordinator of Sparsha compered the program. Ms. Pushpaveni proposed the Vote of thanks. Total number of participants attended was 45.

Donating hair is one of the ways by which we can support those living with cancer. In conclusion, in my perspective, If you’ve heard that you can donate your hair to benefit women and children with cancer, you’re correct. Look for organizations who organize Hair Donation Drives, where you can put your hair for good. If you’ve watched a loved one go through cancer treatment, or if you’ve gone through cancer treatment yourself, you may have felt an urge to “give back.” Donating your hair is a non-monetary way that you can benefit people living with cancer directly. One of the most dreaded side effects of cancer treatment is hair loss, whether due to chemotherapy-induced hair loss or as a side effect of radiation therapy to the brain. For both men and women, hair can play a role in your self-image.

Hair donations are just one method by which people can support those living with cancer. Donating hair to help women and children with medically-induced hair loss is a wonderful way to help those who are coping with unfair diseases such as cancer, or accidents such as burns. Many people think that monetary donations and gifts of large chunks of time are far more valuable, but that’s simply not true. Through hair donation, you not only give a part of yourself (literally) but do something that can help someone living with cancer today. For those of you who have chosen to donate your hair, I on behalf of CODP-Sparsh offer my sincere thanks and blessings from Team Mangalorean, and especially million thanks to the organizers for a job well done for a good cause.



