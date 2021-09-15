Spread the love



















Donate Organs, Save Lives! 23-year-old Brain Dead Woman’s Organs Donated through AJ Hospital

Mangaluru: Organ-harvesting or Organ Transplantation is the removal, preservation and use of human organs and tissue from the bodies of the recently deceased to be used in surgical transplants on the living. The organs harvesting was coordinated by Ms Laveena Gladys D’souza and Ms Padmavathi- of Government run Jeeva Sarthakakathe, Mangaluru Zone, part of State Organ Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO), a state level organisation under the Department of Health and Family Welfare, based a t Govt Wenlock Hospital, Mangaluru. The Jeevasarthakathe has been constituted by the Government of Karnataka for a sustained deceased donor (Cadaver) transplantation programme in the state of Karnataka. Jeevasarthakathe is the body appointed to oversee the implementation of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act of 1994. The organization aims to coordinate the deceased donor transplantation activities and also educate the public on organ donation.

Here is a case of a 23-year-old woman who donated her organs to save lives of the needy after she was declared brain dead. Kavana Maralsiddaya Hiremath from Hallur of Haveri district who had met with an accident at Soratur village of Honnali taluk, Shivamogga was shifted to Mangaluru for treatment and was further referred to A J Hospital & Research Centre on September 12, by Jeeva Sarthakakathe, Mangaluru Zone

Kavana sustained multiple injuries and her condition was irrecoverable and brain dead. On learning of Kavana’s brain death, Kavana’s sister wanted to donate her organs and this information was conveyed to ‘Jeevasarthakathe’ organisation constituted by the government of Karnataka that oversees implementation of the deceased donor (Cadaver) transplantation of human organs programme. On obtaining consent from Kavana’s sister, mother and maternal uncle for organ donation, the process for organ retrieval began at A J Hospital & Research Centre. Organs were allocated as per the directive of ‘Jeevasarthakathe’.

Accordingly, one kidney was transplanted at A J Hospital & Research Centre, liver to Aster CMI Bengaluru, heart to Manipal Hospital HAL, Bengaluru, and one kidney, cornea and skin to KMC Hospital, Manipal. A J Hospital ambulance with retrieved liver and heart left hospital premises to Mangaluru International Airport for further transport to Bengaluru hospitals and KMC Manipal Hospital ambulance also left at the same time with the organs allocated to them.

The mission of Jeevasarthakathe is : To establish effective deceased donor (cadaver) organ procurement and just distribution of organs; To set up organ sharing by minimizing wastage of organs; To assure quality control by collection, analysis and publications of data on organ donation, procurement and transplantation; To increase public awareness. Jeevasarthakathe works through a team effort of participating hospitals for the achievement of a sustained cadaveric transplant programme. Jeevasarthakathe will be entirely responsible for managing the Karnataka State Organ and Tissue Sharing System and any other activity entrusted to it by the Health and Family Welfare Department of the State Government.

A cadaver donor is a person who makes the decision to donate his or her body after death for the sake of scientific experiment and discovery, or for organ harvesting. Medical schools are perhaps the most common institutions to accept a cadaver donor, though private institutions may accept some donations as well. Hospitals may accept cadavers if some of the organs or tissue can be used for medical purposes. Frequently, the person must give consent to become a cadaver donor before he or she dies, though in some situations, the next of kin can grant the permission for the donation even if the deceased person did not grant permission before death.

In the past, here in Mangaluru, AJ Hospital and Research Centre has undertaken a few cadaver organ donations.The wait-list for patients with heart and liver failure is growing all the time as well and each year, thousands of people die while waiting for a transplant, because no suitable donor can be found for them. The need for organ donors has never been greater. It can be hard to think about what’s going to happen to your body after you die, let alone donating your organs and tissue. But being an organ donor is a generous and worthwhile decision that can be a lifesaver.

What is brain dead? If a person with head injury, where all the organs function normally except the brain stem (an irreversible condition) is neurologically defined as “brain dead”. Their heart beats but the lungs need to be expanded by mechanical ventilator support to maintain body oxygenation. If left, the patient would be dependent on the ventilator forever till the heart seizes / stops its function. You may have heard of organ donation now and then, but do you really know what it means? You may also have a preconceived notion about what it means to donate organs. For example, a lot of people think that whenever and however they die, their organs can be donated. That is not true. Organ donation is the process of Retrieving or Procuring an organ from a live or deceased person known as a “Donor”. The process of recovering organs is called “Harvesting”. This organ is transplanted into the “recipient” who is in need of that organ.

IF ANYONE WANTS TO DONATE ORGANS CAN CALL A J HOSPITAL AT 0824 222 5533 FOR MORE DETAILS

