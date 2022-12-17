‘Donate to the FIRST ever Intl Cultural Jamboree of BSG at Alva’s Campus ‘ MLA & Ex-Minister

‘Donate Generously to the FIRST ever International Cultural Jamboree of Bharat Scouts & Guides to be held at Alva’s Education Institution premise, Vidyagiri, in Moodbidri from 21 to 27 December 2022.”Alva’s ‘ MLA Vedavyas Kamath & Ex-Karnataka State Minister Nagaraj Shetty



Mangaluru: Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Mangaluru and Kanara Industries Association (KIA), Mangaluru jointly organized an Interactive meeting with D. Vedavyas Kamath, MLA, Mangaluru South with the members of both the associations on Friday, the 16th December, at 02.30 p.m at the Meeting Hall of KCCI, Bunder, Mangaluru. The Bharat Scouts and Guides, Karnataka State is hosting the First International Cultural Jamboree from 21st to 27th December 2022 at Alva’s Education Institutions, Vidyagiri, Moodabidri, Dakshina Kannada District. The Bharat Scouts and Guides is a voluntary, educational, youth movement open to all, without distinction of origin, race and creed.

Speaking on the occasion, Former Karnataka State minister Nagaraj Shetty who had accompanied MLA Vedavyas Kamath said, ” It Is indeed a proud moment for Karnataka, especially Dakshina Kannada to host the FIRST ever International Cultural Jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides (BSG), Karnataka to be held at the Alva’s Education institution premise, Vidyagiri, in Moodbidri from 21 to 27 December 2022. Jamboree is a large gathering of uniformed Scouts, Guides, Rovers and Rangers (students) wherein, the participants from various parts of the state, neighbouring states and different countries will exhibit their skills, talents, culture besides rendering community service in the area during the International Cultural Jamboree”.

“The event will be hosted on 100 acres of Alva’s institutions in Vidyagiri. A series of creative activities including yoga and meditation in the morning, adventure activities, an exhibition of talents, march past, Zumba, band display, all religion prayer, marathon and others have been planned for the participants. They will be taken to various tourist destinations too. Krishi Mela, food mela, science, art and book fair will also be held. Further, there will be traditional games like goli, kabaddi, lifting stone balls, ‘pagade,’ ‘chowka bara,’ ‘ashtapada’ and others. The participants will take a walk through the woods to experience the culture of tribes, they will have high rope activities, and a scout exhibition. Such a huge event needs lots of money in crores to conduct it, and people and organizations should come forward and donate generously towards this event and make it a success” added Nagaraj Shetty.

Also speaking on the occasion, MLA Vedavyas Kamath said “Artists of national and international repute will present cultural evenings during the Jamboree. A grand Christmas is planned at the camp on December 25. The celebrations will have hundreds of Santa Claus, angels and fairies. Cultural performances and carol singing will be held. Activities like crib-making, star-making, and Christmas card-making will also be organised. Accommodation along with food will be arranged for the participants. The event is being hosted at an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore. There is a plan to set up Yuva Shakthi Kendra at Scouts Bhavana in Pilikula, to impart training for the Scouts, Guides, Rovers and Rangers,”

The MLA further said, “Over 50,000 students from across the country and 13 foreign countries including Canada, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will participate. The visa formalities of Scouts, Guides, Rovers and Rangers are on. It should be noted that this International Cultural Jamboree is being held for the first time in India and chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has been invited to take part in the event. There will be other ministers and delegates from abroad who have been invited, and have agreed to join in the celebrations. The state government has sanctioned Rs 10 crores, while the remaining funds has to be raised through donations from various organizations like KCCI,which has a large number of entrepreneurs and if they make up their mind KCCI can contribute a large sum of money”

” Donations could also be made in kind, like food and other non-food items. For example if Rtn Cutinha, the owner of Ideal Chicken can donate chicken or eggs, we could exchange it for cash and use it for the purpose. Since only veg food is served we can’t use chicken. Similarly other items could be donated, and we will swap it for cash and use the money for the Jamboree. Therefore I kindly request the KCCI members and others to donate with kind hearts and make this event a successful one” added MLA Kamath

During the meeting KCCI Chairman Ganesh Kamath submitted memorandum addressed to :

Shri Jayananda Anchan,

Hon’ble Mayor, Mangaluru City Corporation

Dear Sir,

Reg: 1) Request to facilitate separate category of Solid Waste Management (SWM) cess rates for industries.

2) Permit KCCI to collect fees and manage parking, garden and public toilet at KCCI annexe.

We hereby bring it to your kind attention that the SWM cess levied by Mangaluru is higher than some of the cities in the state. We hereby enclose the letter addressed by the President of Kanara Industries Association (KIA), Mangaluru to Akshy Sridhar, Commissioner, Mangaluru City Corporation dated 18th November, 2022 giving the comparison of SWM cess between Mangaluru and Hubli- Dharwad region and also the proposed SWM cess rate for Mangaluru based on the feedback received from member industries.

Further, we would like to inform you about our request to grant us permission to collect parking fees, maintain the garden and public toilet which is built and idle at the open area at KCCI annexe. A Memorandum of Understanding can be signed between us in this regard. MCC Commissioner has agreed in principle for the same and was also brought to your notice during your visit to KCCI on 3rd November, 2022.

We request you to put up the proposal before the council and get necessary resolutions passed for the revised SWM cess rates and also form a separate slab for tariffs for the industries and also grant KCCI permission to manage, maintain the parking, public toilet and garden at KCCI annexe.

Another memorandum addressed to :

Shri Nalin Kumar Kateel

Member of Parliament, Dakshina Kannada and State President, BJP Karnataka

Dear Sir,

As you are aware, KCCI has always been at the forefront for the development of the region be it trade and commerce and also the general public for more than 82 years. We would like to bring to your notice that KCCI has been a member of Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) of Southern Railway, Chennai for many years. KCCI had attended the meetings by providing valuable guidance/contribution with regard to provision/improvement of service etc. of railways for the esteemed passengers.

In the last couple of terms of the ZRUCC, KCCI has not been included in the Committee (since 30-09-2017). In the letter addressed by ZRUCC to KCCI dated 27-09-2017, Shri S. Subramanian, Secy. / ZRUCC & Deputy Manager / General had even acknowledged the contribution of KCCI in providing valuable inputs for the betterment of railway services. (Copy of the letter enclosed)

Hence, we request your good office to request the Railway Minister and the State Government to include KCCI under “Principal Chambers of Commerce and Trade Associations having a standing of not less than five years” in the new ZRUCC to be constituted in 2023.

“Yours faithfully,

GANESH KAMATH,

For KANARA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE & INDUSTRY

CA Ananthesh Prabhu, the President of Kanara Industries Association and also Vice President of KCCI proposed the vote of thanks. There was also a Q & A session, where few members from the audience put forth queries to MLA Kamath on certain civic issues in the City, and MLA gave back the appropriate answers.

The organizers of the Jamboree have appealed to the general public to contribute generously and encourage the organizers with blessings and sponsorship in kind or in form of donations or advertisement for the event souvenir. The Donations may be transferred through RTGS, NEFT, IMPS, or UPI to the Bank Account of “International Cultural Jamboree” A/c No 922020034335012 Axis bank, Moodbidri Branch, IFSC: UTIB0001901.