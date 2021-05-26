Spread the love



















Donation of Ambulance and Food Kit Distribution Drive by Harihar St Aloysius PUC

In the times, when Corona pandemic is raging havoc in the lives of people especially the poor migrants, daily wage workers, St Aloysius P U College, Harihar in collaboration with Don Bosco, Chitradurga, and Rural Education and Development Society, Bangalore handed over Tempo traveller which has been modified into an Ambulance to the taluk health officials in the premises of ‘Mini Vidhana soudha Harihar’.

Speaking on this occasion, Fr. Eric Mathias, Superior of St Aloysius PU College, Harihar said that as Ambulance has been the need of the hour in this time of medical emergency, it has been given freely to reduce the financial burden of poor such as migrants, daily wage workers, roadside vendors and poor farmers in the village who have difficulty in accessing these facilities. He wished that people may avail of its services so that we can together fight this disease out.

K B Ramachandrappa, Taasildar of Harihar taluk spoke on the occasion saying that This ambulance will join already existing four free ambulance services and it will be very helpful in responding to the needs of people in a better way by bringing them from their homes to the hospital.Dr Chandramohan, Taluk Health officer, GD Gangadharan, the CEO, Fr. Rayappa, Sunny Gudinho, the Principal and Manjunath were present on the occasion.

“Kindness is spreading sunshine into people’s lives regardless of the weather” : St Aloysius PU College, Harihar organized a Food Kit distribution Drive on the 19th of May to provide their support in this time of crisis. The Ration food kits were distributed in the Davangere area under the able coordination of Ms. Vilisha D’souza and assisted by the St Aloysius PU College, Harihar Covid Task Force. The food kits contained basic necessary items such as Rice, Dal, oil, Jaggery, beaten rice, Salt, Rava, Tea powder, and Soap.

The food kits were distributed for about 40 needy families of Davangere slum area.Our Superior Fr. Eric Mathias SJ, Principal Mr. Baptist Sunny Gudinho, Department Deans Mr. Mohsin and Mr. Pascal accompanied the volunteers. The People expressed their gratitude towards our college for the noble work which has been taken up by the covid task force of the college to help people during this hard time.

St Aloysius PU College, Harihar has always stood strong assessing the needs of the people at the time of crisis. The college also provides other emergency help such as Medical kits, Ambulance, Counseling, and KIOSK centers. We all are in this together.

