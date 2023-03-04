Donation of Digital Display to Wenlock Hospital by Radio Sarang-St Aloysius College

Mangaluru: Radio Sarang 107.8 FM, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru donated a new digital display to District Government Wenlock Hospital, Mangalore on behalf of the Banuli community.

In collaboration with Radio Sarang and District Government Wenlock Hospital, the ‘Hello Wenlock’ live phone-in radio program is being broadcast every week and already 125 episodes of the program have been completed. Expert doctors from Wenlock Hospital participated in this program and provided health-related information.

Principal of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, SJ thanked the hospital administration for the social service rendered to our College so far. He said that the service of Wenlock Hospital helping our poor people to create awareness about health issues is truly inspiring.

Dr Sadashiva Shanubhog, Medical Superintendent of Wenlock Hospital, said that this is a great opportunity for doctors to interact with listeners through Radio Sarang. Wenlock Hospital hopes to do more such programs in collaboration with Radio Sarang in future, he said.

Director of Radio Sarang, Rev. Dr Melwyn S. Pinto, SJ rendered the vote of thanks. Registrar of the College, Dr Alwyn D’Sa, staff of Radio Sarang 107.8 FM, Dr Sudhakar, Wenlock Regional Medical Officer and hospital doctors were present during the programme.

